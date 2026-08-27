Andy Cohen is a veteran of reunion stages — he’s dealt with unruly Housewives, “activated” Hamptons goers, and even one group of drama-filled islanders. For the Season 8 reunion, airing on Aug. 31, he’s returning to the Love Island USA universe to co-host the special with Ariana Madix. But there’s one potential hiccup that even Cohen can’t control: reality TV stars who refuse to watch their season back.

In the world of reality TV reunions, there is no greater faux pas than refusing to do your homework (well, except maybe sleeping with your friend’s ex). And yet, it’s a common tool used by these stars, who often say something to the effect of, “I didn’t need to watch it because I lived it.” For them, this works as blanket statement that puts a stop to any deeper conversation *and* prevents real accountability. It’s especially common among Love Island stars, who only have about a month to catch up on everything due to the show’s live filming.

This strategy also allows the stars to redirect the discussion to topics they’re more prepared for — and more willing to address on-camera. The problem is very clear: a reunion should not be limited to the conversations you want to have. It should be about bringing a new perspective to what the audience saw go down — even if every moment isn’t your most flattering. TLDR: To have a reunion-worthy conversation, the participants have to have seen the same moments the audiences watched.

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Take, for example, Amanda Batula’s decision to skip watching Summer House before the reunion, amid a sea of controversy surrounding her romance with West Wilson. At the time, she defended her choice, “When I watch the episodes, I can already pinpoint everything that everyone is going to say about me online. And that has been very difficult for me to deal with.”

But without seeing it all back, she was not able to grasp the depth of betrayal felt by the audiences and her fellow castmates. More importantly, she wasn’t able to own up to her part in it. As Batula’s former BFF (and Wilson’s ex) Ciara Miller put it, her choice came across as “a reflection of how much you don't care.”

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This lack of preparation is not exclusive to Bravo stars (and current reality TV villains) like Batula. It’s a recurring theme — even among some of the most beloved figures. Madix notably chose not to watch back Vanderpump Rules Season 11 before the reunion, and popular Love Island stars have made similar choices.

Last year, when the Love Island Season 7 cast gathered to discuss their time in the villa, fan-favorite Olandria Carthen was open about not watching the season back. Instead, she prepped for the conversation by staying up-to-date on her fellow castmates’ post-villa interviews and podcasts. She explained her reasoning to Vulture, saying, “I know there’s little to no editing” in those moments, as opposed to a TV show.

Carthen made a fair point, but this mentality makes for a much less satisfying reunion. While she was well-equipped to slam Huda Mustafa’s Call Her Daddy interview, she much less prepared for any questions about her own villa behavior. As one of the most successful islanders to date, Carthen still managed to come out on top. But any time a reality TV star only answers questions they like (and dodges the rest), audiences are bound to feel bored.

Ahead of the Love Island USA Season 8 reunion, it’s still unclear how this crop of islanders prepped (if at all) — winner Bryce Dettloff has already mentioned he’s “definitely skipping” a couple episodes. But I’m hoping most of the Season 8 cast took a different approach. IMO, doing their pre-reunion homework is part of the job. And if I hear one person say, “No, I haven’t watched it yet,” I’ll be turning off the special promptly.