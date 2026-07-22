Nic & Olandria Announce Their Breakup 1 Year After Love Island

The Nicolandria dream is over. One year after Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen found an unexpected spark on Love Island USA Season 7, the couple is ending their relationship. The split was confirmed by People on July 22, and although the reason for the breakup is sad, it also makes a lot of sense.

According to People’s source, Nic and Olandria were struggling to keep their romance afloat amid demanding professional obligations and long periods apart, which eventually proved too much for the former couple.

“The distance between them and their busy schedules made it challenging to maintain their connection,” People’s source said. Reportedly, the breakup is amicable: “They still remain close friends. They share a deep love and respect for each other and will always support one another whenever possible.”

Although Nic and Olandria were one of the most beloved fan-favorite couples to come out of Love Island USA in recent years, their split doesn’t came as too big of a shock to people who have been closely following their post-villa lifestyles. They’ve weathered a ton of speculation about the status of their relationship since leaving the show, largely because they very rarely attended events or did public projects together. Olandria, originally from Georgia, moved to Los Angeles after Love Island, while Nic kept his home base in Jacksonville, Florida.

Bravo/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Affectionately dubbed Nicolandria by Love Island fans, the couple was formed by unconventional means on Season 7 of the US reality show in the summer of 2025. Although both Nic and Olandria were partnered with different people for the first few weeks in the villa, a blindfolded kiss at the very beginning of the season sparked a viral shipping movement. And as Nic found himself suddenly single as Olandria faced elimination, the fan-loved partnership finally became real.

Immediately after the show, Nic and Olandria confirmed they were going to keep dating, but consistently declined to put a label on their relationship. And now, it sounds like the physical distance between the two ended up preventing them from growing a connection any further.