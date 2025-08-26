Love Island Stars Claim The Reunion Edited Out A Key Ace Moment

The Love Island USA Season 7 reunion promised to spill all the details that viewers didn’t see... but some of the cast members are now claiming the Peacock special itself cut out an important conversation. Before the reunion aired, host Andy Cohen confirmed that it would include an unaired full cut of Huda Mustafa’s heart rate challenge, which had sparked a lot of controversy in the villa over islanders accusing her of going too far with Ace Greene. The incendiary footage was shown at the end of the reunion, with Huda once again defending her actions as being part of the challenge — however, Ace was not questioned about his role. Well, at least not in the version of the reunion that aired.

In the extended cut of the challenge that was shown, Ace appeared to be a more active participant in Huda’s sexual attempts to raise his heart rate. But the bulk of the segment centered on Chelley Bissainthe’s rift with Huda because of the interaction, with Ace rarely speaking from his experience. When viewers questioned why Ace was not asked about the heart rate challenge, fellow castmate Jeremiah Brown claimed that Ace’s response was removed from the reunion in the final cut. “It got edited out,” Jeremiah replied in a now-deleted TikTok comment. In a Q&A video after the reunion, he reiterated: “They did question Ace about the heart rate, but I’m going to let him say his piece, because that’s his experience. I was there for what he said, but I’ll let him say that.”

Peacock

Elsewhere in Jeremiah’s video with Hannah Fields and Iris Kendall, he also mentioned the reunion not showing Andreina Santos-Marte reconciling with Huda, and Hannah briefly hinted at more that wasn’t shown. When asked how they feel about the edit of the reunion, Irisexpressed some confusion. “I don’t know. They put things in that I remember, but they didn’t put the other things in that I felt were the real make-up of everything,” Iris said.