Love Island USA Clarifies The Sex Act That "French Fries" Refers To

There’s no denying that Love Island is very explicit when it comes to hooking up, but some casts have developed secret code words to keep some of the more intimate details behind the veil. In Season 7, the islanders would refer to their “journeys” as a subtle way to talk about sexual encounters. And in Season 8, the menu has shifted to french fries.

The “french fries” term was first used right before Casa Amor, when the women were jokingly chatting about Kenzie Annis “getting some french fries” from Corbin Mims as they shared a bed the night earlier. After Casa Amor ended, Trinity Tatum bragged about getting a french fry from Bryce Dettloff the night of their reunion, much to the rest of the women’s excitement.

Aftersun hosts Tefi Pessoa and Ciara Miller gave fans a much-needed definition for “french fries” during the June 27 episode of the recap show. “We need to mention how Corbin and Kenzie were french frying right before he left for Casa,” Ciara said. “What is french frying? Fingering?” Tefi asked. Ciara confirmed that the phrase is a reference to how two fingers can look like a pair of french fries next to one another: “Yeah, that’s french frying. French fry: two fingers.”

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It certainly seems like viewers will be hearing a lot more about the villa’s favorite appetizer as Season 8 continues, especially since the bedroom antics have been building as relationships start to solidify in the experiment. As of the Casa Amor twist, Zach Georgiou and Kayda Bosse have explored a full “journey” during their time in the Hideaway, and even let some “I love you”s slip during an intimate nighttime exchange.

Kenzie has also confirmed getting it on with Corbin, although she’s decidedly moved on from him with her Casa match Dylan Wrona. Jen Terry was caught getting frisky with Gabriel Vasconcelos by the night-vision cameras before he was eliminated. And Trinity and Bryce have also revealed some physical intimacy between the sheets after remaining coupled up since the beginning.