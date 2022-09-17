Love Is Blind's Kyle's Quotes About Dating Deepti Are Honestly So Pure

After months of will-they-won’t-they rumors, Love Is Blind’s Kyle Abrams confirmed his relationship with co-star Deepti Vempati. The pair have been teasing their romance since the show’s reunion, during which Abrams admitted that his “biggest regret” was not proposing to Deepti. Instead, he popped the question to Shaina Hurley, disregarding their glaring differences. Similarly, Deepti chose to pursue a future with someone else and accepted a proposal from Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee. Despite choosing different partners to walk down the aisle with, Kyle and Deepti’s chemistry (and fate) was too intense for either of them to ignore. Finally, they are together.

Kyle and Deepti first met in the signature Love Is Blind pods. Unfortunately, fans didn’t get to see much of their interaction because they were busy falling in love with other people — sorta. Kyle fell hard for Shaina and proposed, even though they didn’t seem to have much in common. The couple inevitably broke up before they could make it to the altar, with Shaina raising concerns over their conflicting religious beliefs; Shaina is a Christian while Kyle is an atheist. Their breakup gave Kyle a second chance at finding love, this time with Deepti.

Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams confirmed their relationship on ‘Love Is Blind: After The Altar’ Love Is Blind. Deepti Vempati in season 2 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Patrick Wymore/Netflix © 2022

Deepti also had unfortunate luck in her own relationship with Shake. Their emotional connection seemed strong, but Shake noted on several occasions that he was not sexually attracted to Deepti. Try though he might, Shake wasn’t able to change his mind and Deepti left him at the altar to find someone that would love all of her. Shake has spoken highly of Deepti since going their separate ways, though he has remained the show’s unofficial villain that people love to hate.

Since the show wrapped up filming, Kyle and Deepti rekindled their friendship and took time to get close. “We’re just trying to figure it out,” Deepti told Elite Daily back in March. “There’s a lot on our plate right now. ... We’ll see what happens.” Fans noticed Deepti made a cameo in one of Kyle’s TikToks, and that was all of the evidence fans needed to fuel the dating rumors. After months of building a solid foundation for their relationship, Kyle and Deepti made their relationship official during the Sept. 16 Love Is Blind: After the Altar series that aired on Netflix.

Kyle Abrams and Deepti Vempati confirm their relationship on ‘Love Is Blind: After The Altar” Katie Thurston/@thekatiethurston on Instagram

“I was hesitant to jump in (for that reason) because she was my best friend. And if it doesn't work out, you kind of lose the friendship,” Kyle told People about his hesitation to pursue a relationship with Deepti. Ultimately, their feelings were too strong to ignore, and they dated privately to figure out if they could make their relationship work. On Sept. 16, Deepti posted a video collage on Instagram of her fellow Love Is Blind castmates to the song “Woke Up in Love,” giving fans a peek at sweet moments she’s shared with Kyle. With their relationship officially gone public, Kyle is finally able to be with the one that got away.