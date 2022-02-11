This Love Is Blind Star Revealed She Was Engaged Before The Show

Love Is Blind is back for a second season, and it’s messier than ever. Chaos is kind of built into the DNA of the show, which films 30 single people as they pursue relationships without ever seeing their dates before getting engaged or leaving the show. With the contestants only able to focus on their conversations with their dates, rather than their looks, the Netflix reality series sets out to answer the question: Is love truly blind? But some other drama always manages to sneak its way in, especially since the contestants all date from the same pool of people, and some of them form connections with more than one person. That’s the case for Shaina Hurley on Love Is Blind Season 2, who stirs the pot quite a bit in the first few episodes.

Warning: Spoilers for the first five episodes of Love Is Blind Season 2 follow. Shaina found herself entangled in a couple of situationships early on in her season of Love Is Blind. She hit it off with Shayne Jansen, but he also got pretty serious with Natalie Lee. Meanwhile, Shaina also felt sparks with Kyle Abrams and wound up leaving the pods with him.

Whatever happens in future episodes, it sounds like it’s going to be a lot. "It definitely was an unforgettable, crazy experience," Shaina told Entertainment Tonight. "I got kind of caught up, and I own that."

Here’s everything you need to know about Shaina to help understand her Love Is Blind drama.

Shaina Hurley’s Real Job

Shaina is a freelance hairstylist living in Chicago, Illinois. She highlights her work on an Instagram account devoted just to her hairstyling clients. Among those clients are some pretty famous people, like Zooey Deschanel, who Shaina styled in 2019.

Shaina Hurley’s Instagram

In addition to her hairstyling Instagram, Shaina also keeps up her personal Instagram account. She posts lots of pics of herself on fun nights out, as well as well as photos of her international travels to places like London and Mykonos. Shaina also includes two of her favorite Bible passages in her Instagram bio, highlighting just how important her faith is to her.

Shaina Hurley Facts

Shaina is 31 years old and shared on Love Is Blind that she was engaged before to a very controlling person. After that relationship ended, she said she wants to make sure she doesn’t enter into another situation like that. “I appreciate honesty in all things, especially dating. Just tell the truth,” she said on the show. Hopefully that outlook on her dating life will help her find lasting love this season.

The first five episodes of Love Is Blind Season 2 are on Netflix now.