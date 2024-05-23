Vanessa Lachey’s most fervent wish has finally come true: A Love Is Blind baby has entered the world. After six seasons of pod dates, awkward cohabitation, and quickie engagements, one couple has finally given the marriage experiment the ultimate seal of approval. After two years of marriage, Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi recently welcomed a baby girl, but one part of the happy announcement didn’t go over too well with fans.

Bliss gave birth to her newborn daughter on April 26, the couple confirmed to People. A couple weeks after the birth, they revealed her unique name: Galileo Terri Rayne. In the comments section of her Instagram post revealing the name, Bliss explained the meaning behind the choice: “Terri is after Zack’s beautiful angel mama who I know will always watch over our baby girl. Rayne mean blessings and Queen.”

But it was the baby’s first name that really surprised people. Bliss explained the moniker has both historical and religious significance to the couple: “A powerful name for a powerful little lady: Galileo was not only one of the great brilliant minds of time but the name also represents the area where Jesus performed his miracles.” She added that they call her “Leo (Lay-o) for short.”

Despite the explanation, Bliss and Zack’s IG comments were flooded with detractors criticizing the name. One wrote that naming a girl Galileo was “dumb” and suggested a “feminine version” instead. Bliss didn’t let that rudeness slide, though. “Oh come on now, you know better than to comment something like this,” Bliss wrote in response. “I hope you’re raising you kids better than the example you’re giving them. Big yikes.”

But of course, the haters were only a small fraction of the many Love Is Blind fans who celebrated Zack and Bliss growing their adorable family. Technically, there have been other Love Is Blind alums to give birth, like Season 1’s Giannina Gibelli recently and some success stories from the foreign franchises, but little Galileo has the honor of being the first child from a couple who met and got married on the U.S. Love Is Blind.