Congrats are in order! Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli — alums from The Bachelorette and Love Is Blind — are officially parents. On April 2, the couple took to IG to announce the birth of their first child, a baby boy named Heath Orion Horstmann. The couple, who has been publicly together since April 2022, shared that they welcomed their son on March 29.

“His first breath took ours away 💙,” Gibelli and Horstmann captioned their joint Instagram post. “Meet Heath Orion Horstmann born on Good Friday 3/29/24 🦋.”

“Everyone is home happy and healthy — his pregnancy and birth were a dream come true ☁️our lives are brighter, fuller, and forever better,” they continued. “Thank you for all of the love and well wishes, Heath has so many people who love him 💫 we’re parents!”

Horstmann shared some more moments with his son on IG Stories, writing, “All the cliche things are completely true. My heart literally lives outside me now.”

The golden couple of dating reality shows also spoke to Us Weekly about their baby boy. “Our baby is his father’s twin!” Gibelli told the outlet. “There are so many similarities it’s adorable to see them light up in each other. As far as personality goes, he’s an Aries like his mama so we’ll see, he just might be the perfect mix of both of us.”

Gibelli also shared how they picked his name, Heath Orion. “We wanted his name to feel unique and meaningful, it’s a name that’s grounded in nature and his middle name is connected to strength, bravery and adventure,” she added. As soon as we said the name out loud we looked at each other and just knew that was it.”

Celebs — including fellow stars of Bachelor Nation and Love Is Blind — were quick to congratulate the couple in the comments section of their post. Amber Pike, who was on Season 1 of LIB with Gibelli, wrote, “Omg congratulations mamacita! Look at all that hair!! 😍.” Kenny Barnes, another contestant on that season, commented, “Congrats!!! ❤.”

John Parra/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Other big Love Is Blind names also weighed in. Natalie Lee from Season 2, wrote, “Omgosh congratulations!!! Can’t wait to meet him ❤.” Season 2’s Deepti Vempati commented, “Omggg he’s perfection 🥹😍 Congratulations to you both on this beautiful new chapter, so happy for you 🤍🤍🤍.”

Of course, Bachelor alums also chimed in. Susie Evans wrote, “Omg he is so beautiful!!! So happy for you two.” Jason Tartick commented, “He’s beautiful and so are you two. Can’t wait to meet the little stud! Congratulations! Hope you’re recovering fast and well G baby!”

Other big names in reality TV sent their congratulations, too. Jersey Shore’s Snooki wrote, “MY HEART!!! Congrats mawma!” Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Shay commented, “Omg congrats!!!!!!!! 😍😍😍.”

Here’s to baby Heath!