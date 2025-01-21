Apparently, Harry Styles ghosted Jade Thirlwall from Little Mix back when they were teenagers. During a Jan. 21 episode of The Louis Theroux Podcast, Thirlwall opened up about her experience dating Styles. And according to her, once Styles made it big, their flirtation fizzled.

"We went on like one date when we were 16 or something," she told Theroux. “He’d just got put in the band. It was really funny because we kept in touch and then the minute they went on live shows, he didn’t message me back and I thought, ‘That’s it now. He’s gone. He’s made it.’”

A year later, they reconnected when they both performed on X Factor. (Both Styles and Thirlwall got their starts on the show, as part of One Direction and Little Mix respectively.) “I saw him in a room after and he was like, ‘I'm really sorry that I ignored you,’” she added.

Theroux asked, “He ghosted you?” Thirlwall responded, “Yes, but I was so young it didn’t really matter.”

Despite the ghosting, Thirlwall had nothing but good things to say about Styles. “He was always very, very lovely. He’s got himself to where he is because he’s very talented and he’s very lovely,” she added.

Thirlwall’s connection to One Direction goes further than a date with Styles. Her former bandmate Perrie Edwards dated Zayn Malik. They were together for four years (and engaged for two) after connecting in 2011. In 2015, they broke up.

In Little Mix’s 2016 book, Our World, Edwards shared that Malik dumped her over text. “It was horrible, the worst time in my life. A four-year relationship, two-year engagement ended by a simple text message,” she wrote. “Just like that. Even though things in my career were going really well, it was incredibly difficult for me.”

TLDR; Styles wasn’t the only One Direction member committing dating faux pas back in the day. Well, now’s the time to start re-listening to the boy band’s cover of “Teenage Dirtbag.”