Have you ever ghosted someone? Don’t worry, this is a safe space. Whether it was a friend, lover, or employer (TBH, they probably deserved it), everyone’s guilty of choosing not to communicate with someone anymore, and the reasons vary widely. Even those who pride themselves in being top-tier communicators have chosen to go no-contact with someone at one point or another. In astrology, there are zodiac signs that are more prone to ghosting people than others, but in reality, every zodiac sign’s been a ghoster before — and they each have their own unique reason as to why. Some of them are justified, others... a little questionable.

Ghosting isn’t the best way to communicate your lack of interest by any means. Sometimes it just happens. Fortunately, your zodiac sign can explain why you suddenly got the ick. Whether you left them on read for so long that it’s awkward now, or they brought up their ex too many times during the first date, odds are that the planets have something to do with why you have no desire to text them back. It may be frowned upon, but at least the sky above is helping you separate the ones who definitely aren’t your soul mate. Consider it cosmic protection.

Here’s the reason why you ghost someone, based on your zodiac sign.

Olelole/E+/Getty Images

Aries Zodiac Signs: They Took Too Long To Ask You Out

You’re not a fan of people who drag their feet, so someone taking too long to make a move is an instant turn-off. It doesn’t take you long to fall for someone, but you’re quick to move on if they can’t keep up. If they’re unable to strike while the iron’s hot, there’s no way they’ll be able to keep you satisfied in the long run. Next caller.

Taurus Zodiac Signs: They Have Terrible Taste In Music

Some may consider music taste insignificant when selecting a partner, but to you, it’s everything. If you can’t trust your partner with the aux cord, there’s no way the relationship has the potential to go the distance. Playing your own perfectly curated playlists will get old after a while, so it’s essential that you have someone who can put you on to new music and not just viral TikTok sounds. (That’s *so* unoriginal.)

Gemini Zodiac Signs: They Don’t Laugh At Your Jokes

Sarcasm is your favorite love language, Gemini, which is why you had to ghost your Hinge date after the joke you made went over their head. Don’t feel bad, though — there’s no way things would have worked with someone who isn’t clever enough to catch your witty remarks. You can either playfully suggest that you should just be friends, or leave them on read, your go-to move.

Cancer Zodiac Signs: They Trivialize Your Emotions

You love a good joke, but when it comes to your feelings, you don’t play. If your love interest has a habit of brushing off your emotions (even after you’ve told them how much it bothers you), you have a habit of leaving them high and dry. You typically give people a few chances before disappearing, so if you end up going no contact, it’s usually justified. They didn’t deserve you, anyway.

Alexandr Dubynin/Moment/Getty Images

Leo Zodiac Signs: They Never Comment On Your IG Posts

How can you be sure if someone likes you if they’re not shouting it from the rooftops (or even better, commenting on your Instagram posts)? If they’re unable to love you out loud, you have no problem kicking them to the curb, and rightfully so. As the generous fire sign of the zodiac, you’re always cheering on your love interest, so they better be able to do the same.

Virgo Zodiac Signs: They Chew Too Loudly And It’s Gross

You’re incredibly selective when it comes to picking a romantic partner — so much so that one little imperfection is enough to permanently give you the ick. Things like chewing loudly or having bad table manners are enough to send you running for the hills, and because you never shy away from telling someone about themselves, they’ll know exactly why they haven’t heard from you after the first date. Hey, at least you’re honest.

Libra Zodiac Signs: You’re No Longer On The Market

As someone who’s used to being the apple of everyone’s eye, you often find yourself ghosting one person for another. As the partnership-oriented sign of the zodiac, you’re never on the market for long, which means anyone interested in locking you down needs to act fast. If not, odds are you’ll be in a committed relationship before they even get the chance to ask you on a second date. Sadly, they’ll have to join the list of people waiting for you to be single again.

Scorpio Zodiac Signs: You Have A Hunch They’re Unreliable

Nothing annoys you more than someone who can’t be trusted, Scorpio, and because your gut is almost always right, you’re quick to remove yourself from someone’s life if they seem deceitful. Lucky for you, you typically do an extensive deep dive on your crush before the first date, so you’ll know right away if they’re being shady. However, it’s likely they won’t have a clue why they never heard from you again. TBH, you kind of prefer it that way. The less they know, the better.

mapodile/E+/Getty Images

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs: They Were Too Clingy

You require plenty of space, so you need someone who isn’t going to take it personally when you disappear. As the free-spirited sign of the zodiac, you’re the type to go on random adventures and forget all about your phone, which could easily be interpreted as a lack of interest — even if that isn’t always the case. So, while you’re known to ghost people, you have a tendency to resurface two weeks later when you finally remember to text them back. Sometimes the ghosting is temporary, but other times, it’s permanent. C'est la vie.

Capricorn Zodiac Signs: You’re Just Too Busy To Date RN

You’re just so busy with work that a serious relationship isn’t feasible — or at least that’s what you tell your failed talking stages. Truth is, when trying to picture a future with them, there were just too many red flags. Luckily, since you’re the most mature sign of the zodiac, you have no problem letting them down gently before things go too far. It’s better that way.

Aquarius Zodiac Signs: They Have Inconsistent Political Views

Nothing aggravates you more than someone who won’t take a stand on something. As the outspoken, opinionated sign of the zodiac, you’re drawn to people who aren’t afraid to have an unpopular opinion. If your date is overly agreeable or can’t seem to think for themselves, it’s likely that you’ll be soft blocking them before the night’s over. When it comes to ghosting, you’re kind of a pro.

Pisces Zodiac Signs: You Took Too Long To Reply, And You Feel Guilty

When you ghost someone, Pisces, it’s usually not intentional. Since you like to live in the moment, it’s easy for you to forget to reply to someone. Unfortunately, this can often lead to you feeling guilty for your lack of communication, and instead of apologizing, you sometimes resort to not replying at all. You’re more of an IRL kind of person, so if someone’s truly interested in getting to know you, they’re gonna have to catch you out on the world. Those who get it, get it.