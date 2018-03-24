There are all sorts of reasons why people ghost, and none of them have anything to do with you. The social trend of disappearing on someone without any communication whatsoever is an unfortunate side effect of a culture that treats dating as a commodity, while avoiding accountability for their actions. The zodiac signs most likely to ghost you are the ones who either have a limited capacity for understanding their own feelings and communicating them, or those who get so entrenched in their feelings that they forget that other people have them, too.

Mind you, if you are dating one of these zodiac signs, that doesn't mean they will definitely disappear on you. It just means that you would be wise to keep your guard up. If you think that someone might ghost you, then there have probably been other warning signs that you either haven't noticed or have recognized and chosen to ignore. The fact of the matter is that someone who isn't going to return your affection isn't worthy of receiving it in the first place. Rejection is protection, and it saves you from having to go out of your way for someone who never deserved the attention to begin with.

1. Cancer (June 21 To July 22)

Cancer is a truly temperamental creature to date, and when things go either too fast or too slowly, they skitter back into their shell and disappear completely. It can feel completely exhausting to date a Cancer because you're always worried that they'll disappear the moment you do something "wrong." But it's really just like your mom always told you: There's nothing wrong about being yourself. If someone chooses not to stand beside you, that's on them.

2. Scorpio (Oct. 23 To Nov. 21)

As sensitive as the scorpion is, they can be very lacking in compassion toward the people they are dating or have dated. As they often are endowed with psychic abilities, they also are often looking for a partner who can read their minds. Meanwhile, their signals are completely confusing and shrouded in mystery. But don't let there be any doubt when one ghosts you: This Scorpio simply wasn't one for you. Spending any more time on them will only hurt you in the long run. Don't let them torture their pray.

3. Aquarius (Jan. 20 To Feb. 18)

Aquarius has a reputation for being cold-hearted, which isn't completely undeserving. This fixed air sign can become quickly and irrevocably offended, and disappear from your life without ever telling you what you actually did wrong. Just know that a healthy relationship takes good communication, and if someone isn't willing to meet you halfway then you aren't responsible for their actions!

4. Pisces (Feb. 19 to March 20)

Dating a Pisces can be plenty confusing. One minute, they are totally into you; the next minute, the tide goes out and they're swimming in a completely different current. When Pisces ghosts you, it's usually because something else happened in their life that they think gave them permission to break off contact with you. But unless they broke their thumbs, chances are that when you do hear their excuse, it won't sound like a plausible one. Even if they were having an "emergency," they didn't have 30 seconds to send a text message?

If you've been ghosted by one of these signs, don't worry. Chances are, you're not the first person they've ghosted, and you won't be the last either — but that doesn't make it your problem. And while not all individuals of these signs will ghost or have ghosted people, if you are one of these signs and you do ghost people, don't! It's rude, demonstrates immaturity and a lack of consideration for other peoples' feelings, and it won't be too long before other people start treating you exactly the way you treat them.

