Lil Nas X is officially coming to a city near you. On April 26, the “Industry Baby” singer announced he’ll be hitting the road later this year on the Long Live Montero Tour, which will see him perform in 21 different cities across North America and Europe.

The star shared the exciting announcement on social media in the most Lil Nas X way possible by tossing out some jokes. “I’m having my very first tour, and all of [you] better come or I will cry on Instagram Live,” he tweeted. Meanwhile, over on Instagram, he wrote, “WELCOME, LONG LIVE MONTERO TOUR! 🦋💙🌃 and [you] better come. Or don’t IDC lol...JK I do care please come ok? Deal?”

It’s been a busy year for Lil Nas X. His tour announcement comes just over a month after he returned to social media on March 16. To celebrate his return, the singer revealed he’s planning on releasing a new album and even teased his project. In an Instagram video, he shared a snippet of a new song seemingly called “Lean On My Body.”

Lil Nas X then made his big comeback performance at the 2022 Grammys, where he performed hits off his debut album Montero like “Dead Right Now,” "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," and “Industry Baby.”

Now, Lil Nas X is preparing to perform for all his fans on tour. Here’s what to know before tickets go on sale.

Long Live Montero Tour Dates

Lil Nas X will kick off the North American leg of his tour this fall on Sept. 6 in Detroit, Michigan. He’ll perform in cities like Chicago, Toronto, Nashville, and Los Angeles before finishing his concerts in the United States and Canada on Oct. 23. Lil Nas X will then embark on the European leg of his tour on Nov. 8 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. He’ll finish his tour on Nov. 17 in Barcelona, Spain.

Columbia Records

Long Live Montero Tour Ticket Info

Tickets for the North American dates will go on sale on April 29 at 10 a.m. local time, while tickets for the European dates will go on sale a week later on May 6, at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can find more info on his tour website, LongLiveMontero.com. Cash App users with a Cash Card can access pre-sale tickets for the U.S. dates beginning on April 27 at 10 a.m. local time.

Long Live Montero Tour Setlist

According to a press release by Columbia Records, Lil Nas X’s tour will “celebrate the massive success of his critically acclaimed and Grammy-nominated debut album Montero,” which hints that the setlist will almost certainly include plenty of tracks off the album.

Long Live Montero Tour Teasers

Lil Nas X shared a teaser for his upcoming tour on social media. The clip highlighted different moments from his Montero era, including his breathtaking music videos, showstopping live performances and jaw-dropping red carpet appearances.

Long Live Montero Tour Opening Act

So far, Lil Nas X hasn’t announced if any special guests will join him on tour, but it’s possible he could share more details later on.

The Long Live Montero Tour sure looks like it will be epic.