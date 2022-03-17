Lil Nas X is officially back online! The star stepped away from Twitter and Instagram in December. Because he’s iconic for being extremely good at being extremely online, Lil Nas X’s absence was noticed by fans who hadn’t heard from him in nearly four months. He didn’t disclose the reason for his hiatus but has joked about it already on Twitter. Now, that’s all in the past. On March 16, the “That’s What I Want” rapper revived his social media accounts to make a huge announcement: A new album is coming. Even better, he’s already teasing snippets of an unreleased song.

Just a day after returning to life online, Lil Nas X uploaded a video to Instagram in which he plays a minute-long segment of a new song. Based on his caption, the song is seemingly called “Lean On My Body.” The video features a shirtless Lil Nas X pretending to play the keyboard (while possibly walking on a treadmill) as the track plays.

Judging by some of the lyrics heard in the video, it seems the song is about his success impacting family dynamics. He raps about his big sister having a baby and his nephew dealing with someone speaking unfavorably about Lil Nas X.

In a previous verse, though, Lil Nas X points his attention to his fellow artists, asking them to rein in their stans. “You know I love you, so I sing this sh*t with love / But please tell your fans they need to shut the f*ck up,” he said.

Though he only shared a snippet of the song, fans are already loving it. The comments on the video include things like “Release now plz” and “Fire 🔥.”

Even better than how fire “Lean On My Body” sounds is that it isn’t even the first new song Lil Nas X highlighted this week. In one of his first tweets back, he shared screenshots of two new songs: “Late To The Party” featuring NBA YoungBoy and “Down Souf Hoes” featuring Saucy Santana. “Which one y’all want first?” he asked fans.

He then replied to a tweet by Santana saying, “We finna fck the summer up.” When a fan asked him if the songs would appear on a deluxe version of his debut album, Montero, Lil Nas X said, “nah new album close to finished.”

While new music feels imminent, don’t think Lil Nas X is done with his Montero era just yet. On April 3, he’ll perform with Jack Harlow at the Grammys, where he received five nominations this year including Album of the Year and Record of the Year. For their track “Industry Baby,” the two rappers are up for Best Melodic Rap Performance.

Get ready, because Lil Nas X is back and better than ever!