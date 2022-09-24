The Kardashians Season 2 Premiere May Have Low-Key Revealed Kylie's Son's Name

The Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians may have dropped more baby bombshells than fans were expecting. In the reality show’s Sept. 22 return, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child together, a son born via surrogate. A representative for the couple confirmed their son was born in July, a choice made by Khloé and Tristan in November, just days before the shocking revelation that Tristan was also expecting a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols. The cheating scandal was the final nail in the coffin for Tristan and Khloé’s relationship, though Tristan has made it clear that he will be an amicable co-parent to their newborn son and 4-year-old daughter, True. Overjoyed by getting upgraded to big sister, True gushed over her baby brother via FaceTime in the season premiere, and viewers think she may have accidentally name-dropped Kylie Jenner’s son on the call.

The mystery of Kylie’s son’s name has been an ongoing fascination for pretty much all of 2022. Back in February, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their second child together, announcing on social media that his name was Wolf Webster. Before fans could get attached to the name, Kylie later annulled her son’s name and shared it was no longer Wolf because it “didn't feel like it was him.” Since announcing the swap, fans have guessed a million names under the sun and still haven’t gotten it right, but True might have given them a clue.

When FaceTiming her mother, Khloé asked True if she wanted to see her baby brother, to which she excitedly greeted him with a big smile and a very interesting nickname: “Hi Snowy!” Khloé quickly corrected True by telling her that his name is not Snowy, which adds up since Khloé confirmed earlier in the episode her baby’s name would start with a “T.” So, then where did True get the name Snowy from? Fans began to theorize she may have had another newborn relative on the mind during the call.

Snowy? That sounds an awful lot like Stormi, Kylie’s firstborn child. Kylie has remained tight-lipped on her son’s name, though she did admit to James Corden in early September that she hadn’t legally changed her son’s name yet: “His passport’s Wolf, but that isn’t gonna be his name. We’re just waiting and simmering. We’re just not ready to share yet.”

Stormi and Snowy, Snowy and Stormi — it has a nice ring to it. The Kardashian-Jenners haven’t shied away from unique names and Snowy fits right in. Like Kylie, Khloé has not yet revealed her newborn son’s name, so fans have two new baby name reveals to look forward to... hopefully sometime soon. Until then, the guessing games aren’t stopping.