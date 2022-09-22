Khloé Didn’t Hold Back About Tristan’s Paternity Scandal On The Kardashians

Khloé Kardashian finally opened up about her side of the story. During The Kardashians Season 2 premiere, she gave plenty of insight into Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal — and what she said was pretty heartbreaking. ICYMI, in December 2021, reports about Thompson fathering a child with his trainer, Maralee Nichols, surfaced. A month earlier Kardashian and Thompson had conceived a child via surrogate. (And no, Kardashian did not know about Thompson’s other baby ahead of time.) During the Sept. 22 Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, she opened up about the challenging situation, and Kardashian’s quotes about Thompson’s paternity scandal are tough to see.

If you haven’t been ~keeping up~, The Kardashians second season opened up with the aftermath of Thompson’s paternity scandal. At the time of filming, the public knew about Thompson’s infidelity, but not that he and Kardashian were also expecting a baby together. So yeah, tensions were high. “This is the strangest, most f*cked up situation,” Kardashian explained, per E!. “But once [our son is] here, he's gonna be the blessing. He's gonna be the ray of light. He's the fun, exciting part. The waiting process? This sh*t f*cking sucks.”

According to the reality star, she learned about “Tristan's situation the first week of December.” Meanwhile, their embryo transfer was a few days before Thanksgiving. And apparently, Thompson was pushing for it to happen sooner rather than later.

“All I know is, I was being encouraged to do it by a certain date,” Kardashian recalled during a confessional. “In hindsight, he always knew when the other baby was being born, and especially getting the paperwork in that we saw. He found out July 2, so he did know.” Yikes.

gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

“It's just so close, I wouldn't want anyone to think I did this after the fact,” she reiterated. “Why would I wanna have a baby with someone who's having a baby with somebody else?”

Understandably, Kardashian said she felt “very angry” and “bamboozled” by the whole situation, which was partly why she wanted to keep it out of the press. She explained, “Obviously, it's just really private, and I just don't want this to get out right now ‘cause I want to protect my mental well-being as well as the surrogate's and all of that. It's just been a lot to go through all at the same time.”

Fortunately, Kardashian was right about one thing: the birth of her and Thompson’s son on Aug. 5 was a “blessing.” She said in the episode, “Now that my son is here, I get to move on. I get to move on and I get to enjoy. It's almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma.”

Wishing Kardashian’s family the very best. ❤️