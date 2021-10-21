Fans Think Kylie Jenner Hinted At The Sex Of Her Baby In Her IG Story

Fans correctly guessed Kylie Jenner was pregnant weeks before she officially announced it, and now, they’re convinced they know the sex of her baby. On Wednesday, Oct. 20, the makeup mogul shared a picture of the interior of a car, which all happened to be light blue. “Baby Blues,” the 24-year-old mother captioned the shot. Even though the post could have meant nothing, fans think Jenner hinted she’s having a baby boy. So, is Kylie Jenner's second baby a boy? Let’s take a look.

Before Jenner announced she was expecting another baby with Travis Scott in a Sept. 7 Instagram, fans speculated she was pregnant as early as Aug. 11. It was all thanks to a TikToker named Emily Schwartz, who posted a video arguing Jenner’s family members seemingly shared pictures of the star on different days for her 24th birthday in an effort to hide her rumored pregnancy. Jenner never commented on the speculation, but just days later on Aug. 20, both TMZ and Page Six reported she was pregnant.

Now, fans think they’ve figured out the sex of Jenner’s baby thanks to her recent Instagram posts. It all started on Aug. 24 when Jenner posted a cute Instagram of Stormi with the caption, “favorite girl. 💙.” Fans thought Jenner wouldn’t have called Stormi her favorite girl if she knew she had another daughter on the way, so maybe the blue heart emoji hinted she was having a boy instead.

Then, when Jenner announced her new baby care brand, Kylie Baby, on Sept. 21, fans were convinced she gave another hint at the sex of her second child by opting for all blue outfits for her and Stormi. Take a look below.

Flash forward to Oct. 20 and fans are now more convinced than ever Jenner is having a boy thanks to her latest IG Story of a light blue car seat with the caption, “Baby Blues.”

However, it’s worth noting when Jenner appeared on Vogue’s “73 Questions” series on Sept. 23, she was asked if she had named her baby yet, and she said she was in no rush to pick a name because she hadn’t even found out the sex of the baby yet, either. “Well, we need to find out the gender first, and we decided to wait,” she said.

It seems fans will just have to wait for an official announcement from Jenner on whether she’s having a boy.