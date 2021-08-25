Um, Did Kylie Jenner Just Let Slip The Sex Of Her Reported 2nd Baby?

Kylie Jenner has not even confirmed her reported pregnancy yet, but that hasn’t stopped fans from (slightly) spiraling and making guesses about the baby’s sex. ICYMI, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are reportedly expecting their second child together. Theories about the duo have been going around for months now, but nothing seemed concrete until a video of Caitlyn Jenner saying that she was expecting her 19th grandchild went viral. Afterward, sources told both Page Six and TMZ that Jenner was pregnant with baby number two.

The rumored pregnancy didn’t come as a major surprise. In Oct. 2019, Kylie explained during an Instagram Q&A that she “can’t wait to have more babies.” At the time, she added, “But not ready just yet,” per Elle. If the rumors are true, it sounds like Kylie may finally be ready.

Still, she’s keeping quiet. But that hasn’t stopped fans from wanting to know as much as possible about this potential new baby. And some internet sleuths think they have one thing figured out already: the baby’s sex. On Aug. 24, Jenner posted a sweet Instagram of Stormi with a seemingly innocuous caption. She wrote, “favorite girl. 💙.” Sounds like NBD, right? Not exactly...

Fans took the caption to mean one thing: she’s having a boy. OK, so that might sound like a leap but it’s not completely without cause. According to Kylie’s followers, she wouldn’t have called Stormi her “favorite girl” if there was another daughter on the way. Plus, a blue heart is perfect for a baby boy, right?

Kylie Cosmetics added some fuel to those rumors with their own comment: “💙💙✨.” OK, so it’s still not an official announcement or gender reveal, but, if you’re buying into this theory, these emojis are pretty telling.

And fans have no trouble believing it. One IG account commented, “KYLIE THATS [sic] A LOT OF BLUE!!!” Another posted, “so you’re saying ‘it’s a boy’ 💙🕵🏻‍♀️.” Another wrote, “She’s having a boy. Period.”

I’m not quite as sold, but the theory is definitely a hot one.