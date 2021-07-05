Here's Why Some Kardashian Fans Are Convinced Kylie Is Pregnant Again

Kylie Jenner already shares one beautiful baby girl with Travis Scott, but now fans are completely convinced she has another baby on board. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star recently reconciled her relationship with the rapper, so it’s not completely out of the question. And after some ~peculiar~ behavior on Instagram, fans are questioning whether Kylie Jenner is pregnant with a second baby. Here are all the clues so far.

Diet can be a tell-tale sign someone is pregnant, so when Jenner switched hers up, fans instantly took notice. The reality star is a huge fan of sushi, but on one recent occasion, she opted out of having fish and had a plain avocado roll instead. "Kylie eating sushi with no fish??? is she pregnant,” one fan commented below the pic.

The sushi scenario wasn’t the only clue, though. During the launch of Kendall Jenner’s 818 tequila brand, Kylie was offered a shot. The KUWTK camera showed the star taking the shot with her back to the camera, leading fans to think she didn’t take it at all. The kicker? The shot glass appeared to still be full afterwards. Again, fans jumped to conclusions. “After Kylie not taking that shot... she’s pregnant,” another fan tweeted.

The biggest clue of all Jenner could once again be pregnant? She’s been spending more time with Scott. The two have been seen together on multiple occasions since reports claiming they’re back together started surfacing in late June. The duo hit a red carpet event in New York City together last month, and their cozy photos said it all.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jenner made a distinct effort to hide her first pregnancy, so, chances are, she’ll do the same with her second. If the reality star is indeed pregnant, she’s probably keeping things secret for now and we’ll all have to stay tuned.