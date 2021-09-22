Here's Why The Theory About The Sex Of Kylie's Baby Just Got More Legit

Even before Kylie Jenner confirmed her pregnancy on Instagram on Sept. 7, fans were making guesses about the baby’s gender. The speculation started on Aug. 24 with an innocuous blue heart emoji and a caption about Stormi being her “favorite girl.” That may not sound like the most concrete evidence in the world, but some fans felt confident that it meant one thing: Jenner’s expecting a baby boy.

Admittedly, that sounds like a stretch, but their reasoning did make some sense. According to Jenner’s followers, why would she call Stormi her “favorite girl” if she had another daughter on the way? Plus, in the world of deciphering emojis, a blue heart equals a baby boy. (I don’t make the rules.)

Now that Jenner has actually announced her pregnancy, fans are back to the drawing board when it comes to finding clues about the baby’s sex. And their latest find gives the original baby boy theory a little more traction.

When Jenner posted a photo on Instagram to introduce her new endeavor, Kylie Baby (a baby care brand), to her followers, fans paid close attention to the pic. And although plenty of them seemed excited about the “clean, safe, effective, and conscious baby care,” they were also intrigued by Jenner’s photoshoot outfit choices for her and Stormi.

You guessed it: They’re both sporting a very pretty shade of baby blue. Sure, it might have just been a promotional choice, but that wasn’t going to stop fan speculation. One commented, “She’s obviously going to have a boy cause of the blue 💙.” Another agreed, writing, “Gives me the idea she’s having a boy 🤷🏽‍♀️.”

Despite fans’ best guesses, it still may take some time for Jenner to reveal the sex of her baby. After all, she waited several months to confirm the pregnancy — even though fan theories have been spiraling since June.

Whether or not she’s having a boy, it seems that the reality star is just overjoyed to be pregnant again. “[Kylie] has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while,” a source told People. “She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis [Scott] are pregnant again.” So sweet!

I’m not totally convinced Jenner’s expecting a boy (though I do have a soft spot for overanalyzing Instagrams). Either way, I’ll be watching to see the next time Jenner wears blue or opts for the blue heart emoji.