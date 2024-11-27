Once upon a time, Kristin Cavallari and Nick Lachey — yes, the one that currently hosts of Love Is Blind with his wife Vanessa Lachey — were an item. Back in 2006, after Lachey’s divorce from Jessica Simpson, he dated Cavallari. Now, the Uncommon James founder is opening up about that “wild time” in her life.

Cavallari spilled tea about her and Lachey’s romance during a Nov. 26 episode of her Let’s Be Honest podcast. “Let’s end with this little nugget. My first boyfriend in L.A. when I was 18 was Brody Jenner. And then Brody and I broke up, and I dated Nick Lachey,” she said on the podcast.

“This was a wild time in my life, because I was, overnight, on the cover of every tabloid. I had so many paparazzi following my every move, waiting outside of my house,” Cavallari continued. “That was the first time I had experienced that. Whoa, it was wild. It was a lot. ”

The fling with Lachey became complicated when one of Cavallari’s friends leaked the romance to the press. “I was out one night with my friend, and Nick was there, and we were all sitting together. We were at a club," Cavallari explained. “She acted like she was taking a photo of just me and her, right? Nick is in it next to me, but he's not looking at the camera because everyone thought it was a picture of me and Kendall [Cavallari’s friend], but Nick is actually in it a little bit."

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cavallari continued, “So Kendall sold this picture for $2,500 and it’s not even a good picture. It’s an awful photo, in fact it doesn’t even look like we’re together. It looks like they took two pictures of us and put them together.”

“That was kind of the first real sense of betrayal I felt,” she added. “Like wow, I’m not even safe with people I think are my friends. That was my introduction to shadiness.”

Cavallari explained why the romance garnered so much media attention at the time. “He had just gotten a divorce from Jessica Simpson,” she said. “So this was, like, the biggest thing in 2006. It was a wild ride.”

She went on to describe how she was pitted against Simpson in the press. “I remember the tabloids would compare me to Jessica Simpson and say I was stealing her red carpet poses,” Cavallari recalled. “There are like four f*ckng poses you can do on a red carpet. Like, my hand on my hip? You think I'm stealing her poses? Like, what?”