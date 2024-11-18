Kristin Cavallari finally acknowledged the rumors surrounding her and Morgan Wallen. In a TikTok posted Nov. 17, Cavallari seemingly confirmed her fling with Wallen by making a suspect trend video, where the person filming imitates a police radio, roasting the person running. Cavallari filmed the video with her friend Justin Anderson, who spilled plenty of tea about Cavallari’s love life.

“Suspect let Morgan Wallen hurt her feelings and she kept going back,” Anderson said as Cavallari ran and laughed. “No b*tch is safe,” Cavallari, who recently broke up with boyfriend Mark Estes, captioned the video.

Cavallari and Wallen sparked dating rumors in June 2023 after DeuxMoi posted about the duo. Per Page Six, the Instagram gossip account shared an anonymous tip: “Morgan Wallen and KCav spotted in Nash.”

In September 2023, Andy Cohen questioned Cavallari about the rumor, but she didn’t give too much away. During an episode of Watch What Happens Live, a fan wrote in, asking Cavallari to discuss which celebrity she went on a date with recently.

“It’s obviously Morgan Wallen, she just said her kids are big fans of his,” Cohen said. Cavallari did not confirm or deny. “I’m not answering that question,” she responded. Then, Cohen second-guessed his answer. “But it’s not Morgan Wallen because you said you never went on a date with him,” he added.

“Did I say that?” Cavallari asked Cohen. “You said you’re not dating him,” Cohen clarified. “I’m not dating him,” Cavallari confirmed.

“So you went on a date with him, because your kids are big fans,” Cohen continued. “I don’t know. I don’t know,” Cavallari responded, leaving it ambiguous.

Fans were excited to finally have an answer about Cavallari and Wallen. “😂😂 Morgan Wallen?? We need to hear this ASAP,” one commented under her video. “Umm morgan wallen tea is immaculate,” another wrote.

That wasn’t the only bombshell dropped in Cavallari’s TikTok. At another point in the video, Anderson says as Cavallari runs, “Suspect’s hottest hookup that she’s never told anyone about is Jason Statham.”

Fans were also a fan of this tidbit. “JASON STATHAM???? 😳😳😳 I’m so jealous!” one commenter wrote under the video. “Jason Statham?! girllll!!!! yessss!!!!!” another commented.