Kristin Cavallari’s not paying mind to the haters, per reports. On Feb. 27, the Uncommon James founder hard-launched her relationship with Mark Estes on Instagram. “He makes me happy 🤍,” she captioned the post, but the comment section was more critical than congratulatory due to Cavallari and Estes’ 13-year age gap. But according to a source, the couple is “unfazed” by the reaction.

“They’re two consenting adults who like each other, so who cares?” a source close to Estes told Page Six on Feb. 28. “Everyone is entitled to their opinion, but Kristin and Mark aren’t paying attention to the noise.”

Cavallari, 37, and Estes, 24, are both based in Nashville, but beyond that, there’s not a lot of public info about the couple yet. Estes played football at Montana Tech University and graduated in 2023.

Their age gap has prompted some criticism online. “Did y’all meet on spring break?” one account commented on her IG post. Another posted, “Oh she’s in her cougar eraaaaaa 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 🔥.”

Cavallari and her ex-husband Jay Cutler filed for divorce in 2020. Since then, she’s been connected to comedian Jeff Dye and Bachelor Nation heartthrob Tyler Cameron, but hasn’t officially confirmed she was taken until Estes.

In September 2023, Cavallari spoke about her love life in an exclusive interview with Elite Daily. Though she was single at the time, she shared what she was looking for in her next relationship. “You need someone you’re compatible with in your day-to-day life for a lasting relationship, but I also want that spark, that passion, that fire,” she said.

“I will not settle. It’s probably why I’m still single,” Cavallari added at the time.

Cavallari also made it clear that she wouldn’t publicly comment on any relationship rumors until she felt it was something special. “The only way I’ve been able to handle the last few years is by not commenting on anybody [I date],” she shared. “I decided there’s just no point in saying something until I’m in a serious, committed relationship.”

Sounds like that’s what Cavallari found with Estes.