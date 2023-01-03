Are Kristin Cavallari & Tyler Cameron Dating? They Looked Cozy On NYE

Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron are at the center of some pretty steamy dating rumors — again. ICYMI, the Very Cavallari star and Bachelorette runner-up first sparked speculation in April 2022, when they starred in a steamy ad for Cavallari’s jewelry company Uncommon James. The rumors eventually faded, but nine months later, Cameron and Cavallari are back in the public eye after spending New Year’s Eve together.

On Dec. 31, Jason Tartick (another Bachelor Nation favorite) posted Instagram Stories featuring the maybe-couple engaging in some mild PDA. In the videos, Cavallari and Cameron were spotted sitting beside each other at dinner, dancing together, and in one clip, Cameron pulled her in for a big hug. (No word on whether they were each other’s New Year’s kiss.)

Screen recordings of Tartick’s posts soon made their way to TikTok, where fans had mixed feelings about the so-called proof and potential pair. One fan commented, “Why do I feel like this is the 2023 version of her and Steven.” Another wrote, “They cute 🥰.” However, the skeptics weren’t as convinced. “That was just a hug... I show my friends more affection than that.”

They might just be close friends, but the next day, the two were spotted on a date (or something that really looked like a date) in Franklin, TN.

Cavallari and Cameron were first linked in April 2022 after they were spotted kissing on set for the Uncommon James ad campaign. At the time, Cavallari denied a romantic connection. "Tyler is the sweetest human being on the planet, such a great guy, I was so impressed with him," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I hired him to play my love interest in our fall campaign video. There is nothing going on. Great guy, [but] we are not dating, I promise."

Speaking to E! in April, Cameron also put an end to the dating rumors, explaining that he and Cavallari were "great friends, that's all." He added, "We had so much fun. The video that we that we made together is gonna be crazy and exciting and fun to watch."

Neither Cavallari nor Cameron has responded to the latest bout of speculation. OK, could they just be “great friends” enjoying New Year’s Eve together? Yes. But could their relationship have gone from platonic to romantic in the past nine months? Also, yes.