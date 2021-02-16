Ever since Kristin Cavallari made her debut on MTV's Laguna Beach in 2004, her drama-filled love life has constantly kept fans entertained. And even though she spent a decade of her life with the same man, Kristin Cavallari's relationship history is more complicated than you may realize. (Remember her tumultuous romance with Justin Bobby on The Hills? Yeah, that never actually happened.) As the star of three different reality TV shows, many of Cavallari's past romances (both real and fake) have been manipulated for maximum drama, but I've got the scoop on what actually happened behind the scenes.

From Cavallari's first major relationship with her high school sweetheart, Stephen Colletti, to her latest secretive romance with comedian Jeff Dye, Cavallari's dating history is definitely anything but boring. However, following her April 2020 divorce from Jay Cutler, it seems Cavallari is focused on herself at the moment. "I'm proud for making this decision," she told People in September 2020. "It wore at me every single day for years. I feel like my whole world is opening up now because of it, and I'm just feeling the best I've felt in a really long time."

Let's revisit all of Cavallari's past flames over the years, shall we?

Stephen Colletti, 2003-2004 Cavallari began dating Stephen Colletti when she was a sophomore at Laguna Beach High School and he was a junior, according to E! News. The first season of Laguna Beach began filming in the spring of 2004, after they'd been dating for at least a year. Cavallari was finishing up her junior year of high school and Colletti his senior year. Over the summer of 2004, Cavallari and Colletti found themselves in a love triangle with Lauren "LC" Conrad, which caused them to constantly break up and make up. At the end of Season 1, Colletti left for San Francisco State University. The two tried to make a long-distance relationship work, but they fizzled out before winter break. In Season 2, Colletti tried to win Cavallari back and nearly succeeded on Valentine's Day in 2005... but Cavallari decided they were better off as friends. In August 2020 — just a few months after announcing her decision to divorce from Jay Culter — Cavallari broke the internet when she posted a current-day picture of herself and Colletti hugging, which she captioned, "2004 or 2020?!" However, she later assured fans she and Colletti aren't rekindling things. "Stephen and I have remained really good friends over the years. I love him to death, but no we're not dating," she told People. "That's the last thing on my mind right now."

Talan Torriero, 2004 J. Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images As Laguna Beach fans may recall, Cavallari occasionally hooked up with fellow cast member Talan Torriero when she and Colletti were on the outs, but things never got serious between the two.

Matt Leinart, 2004-2005 J. Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images During the Season 2 premiere of Laguna Beach, it was revealed that Cavallari had begun dating "Matt, this guy at USC" while Colletti was away at college. As it turns out, Cavallari's mystery man was Matt Leinart, USC's star QB who later went on to play in the NFL. However, the relationship only lasted for a few months before Cavallari and Leinart went their separate ways. The pair briefly sparked reconciliation rumors when they were reportedly spotted together in Vegas in 2008, per E! News, but little else was heard about the exes after that.

Brody Jenner, 2005-2006 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images After filming for Laguna Beach Season 2 wrapped in 2005, Cavallari began dating Brody Jenner, who she met through Torriero. The couple dated on-and-off-again for nearly a year before calling it quits in August 2006. "Yes, Brody and I broke up," Cavallari confirmed to People soon after. "It's just hard right now because I am working all the time. We're still good friends though." Year later, Cavallari and Jenner reportedly got back together on the Laguna Beach spin-off, The Hills, but according to Cavallari, the reconciliation was totally fabricated for TV. "Brody Jenner at the time was dating Jayde Nicole," Cavallari explained during a December 2013 appearance on Bethenny. "I dated Brody when I was 18, right after Laguna Beach, actually, and that's it ... They pretended that him and Jayde broke up and I was dating Brody, and Jayde and I got into a huge fight because she saw us in a club. It wasn't real at all. They were together the entire time."

Nick Zano, 2006-2007 Christopher Polk/FilmMagic/Getty Images Shortly after her romance with Brody fizzled out, Cavallari reportedly began dating actor Nick Zano, who's best known for the WB sitcom What I Like About You. Things got so serious between the two that Cavallari reportedly got his initials tattooed on her wrist, though — after she and Zano reportedly split in December 2007 — the reality star reportedly got the tattoo removed. "It is kind of painful," a source for E! News reportedly claimed in January 2008, "but she wants that thing off." Cavallari has never commented on their reported relationship or breakup.

Miguel Medina, 2010 While on The Hills, Cavallari seemingly romanced both Brody Jenner and Justin Bobby Brescia on-screen, but IRL, she was dating someone behind the scenes. During a February 2020 episode of Very Cavallari, the reality star told her fellow Hills alums Heidi Montag and Audrina Patridge about her secret romance with cameraman Miguel Medina in 2010. "We dated for a few months and nobody knew," she explained. "And I was dating Brody on the show and like, meanwhile, Miguel was, like, filming it." The secret romance wasn't made public until paparazzi spotted Cavallari and Medina at the airport together in June 2010, but Cavallari didn't comment on the dating speculation at the time. It's unclear when or why the two split.

Jeff Dye, 2020-2021 VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images Six months after announcing her divorce from Cutler, Cavallari sparked dating rumors with comedian Jeff Dye after TMZ released a video of the two seemingly kissing in Chicago in October 2020. At the time, a source for E! News reportedly claimed the relationship was casual. "Their relationship is very easygoing, and Kristin is not thinking long-term right now and isn't trying to get serious right away," the source reportedly claimed. "She has three children and knows it will have to be a slow process." Since then, the two have reportedly been spotted on several occasions, though they have yet to comment on their rumored relationship. Most recently, Cavallari and Dye were reportedly seen together in Studio City, California, per Page Six.