Get ready to see more PDA from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. On April 5, Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner appeared on Ellen to discuss the family’s new reality series, The Kardashians, and she did more than promote the show. She teased that it will feature the couple kissing. Like, a lot.

During the interview, Ellen DeGeneres noted Kourtney and Travis frequently fawn over each other. “Even at your house for Christmas, Travis and Kourtney — for real — just make-out nonstop. That’s all they do,” DeGeneres said.

“Well, it is 98% of the new show,” Kris quipped. “Is that wrong?”

DeGeneres then revealed The Kardashians, which premieres on Hulu on April 14, features a scene where Kris witnesses the couple making out during a major family announcement. “You had to interrupt them to tell them that Kim [Kardashian] was on SNL,” the host recalled. “They stopped making out just to listen.”

This wasn’t the only revelation about Kourtney and Travis to drop on April 5. The same day Kris appeared on Ellen, TMZ reported the couple secretly married in Las Vegas on April 4 hours after attending the Grammys where they had been, unsurprisingly, kissing on the red carpet and all throughout the show. Hours later, according to TMZ, an Elvis impersonator officiated the wedding.

US Weekly reports Marty Frierson, the owner of One Love Wedding Chapel, confirmed that the couple visited his chapel. “[Kourtney] got married, danced, threw the bouquet, and then went off,” Frierson claimed. Though initial reports suggested the couple had married, TMZ now reports the couple did not obtain a marriage license. Neither Kardashian nor Barker has commented on the reports.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

It’s been a relatively whirlwind romance for the couple. Travis popped the question during a beach trip in Montecito, California, in October. After the couple shared photos of their engagement on Instagram, the special moment appeared in the first full-length trailer for The Kardashians.

The clip showed the family celebrating Kourtney and Travis’ engagement with a toast. “This makes me so happy,” Kris said in tears.

As for the likelihood Kourtney and Travis’ reported Vegas wedding makes it into the new show? When it comes to the Kardashians, anything is possible.