Kourtney Kardashian Was Literally One Giant Sparkle For NYE 2021

Kourtney Kardashian rang in 2022 in a giant burst of sparkles. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a festive Instagram post showing off her ‘fit, and boy did she serve. Kourtney Kardashian’s New Year’s Eve 2021 post celebrates the good things to come in her life and her hopes for a better year.

Kardashian is looking forward to the next 12 months (and hopefully planning that wedding to fiancé Travis Barker), and it’s clear by her Dec. 31 Instagram post that she’s ready to do so in style. As always, the Poosh founder dressed to impress. In her post, she’s wearing a metallic silver bustier top and a pair of matching metallic high-waisted shorts. Her hair is styled in a sleek bob with a flip to the ends, and she accessorized with a jeweled choker that covers her whole neck. In her hand, she’s holding a large bejeweled silver dice. “2022 the best is yet to come,” Kardashian wrote. Most of the photos in her thread show her posed beside a grandfather clock, holding the dice. As you scroll through, there’s a pic of her tossing it into the air. At the very end, a video shows her throwing the dice into the air and catching it.

The New Year’s Eve celebrations came on the heels of Kardashian’s Christmas Eve post, which featured her and her fiancé Travis Barker and the rest of the fam and was shared on Dec. 30. The Kardashian-Jenner-Barker clan posted for a perfectly planned pic, and it featured Kourtney wearing a gorgeous red gown that showcased some skin underneath the sheer material. The snapshot also captured her 9-year-old daughter Penelope along with Barker and his kids, Landon, 18, Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22.

Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian also shared a fun New Year’s post on Jan. 1. Her thoughts about the fresh chapter echoed Kourtney’s caption. “Happy New Year! I pray that this will be your best year yet! Set your intentions high! Only accept positivity and productivity! May this year be filled with love, joy, happiness, and health! ✨ 2022,” Kim K wrote alongside photos of her all-black outfit and a blingy necklace.

Other members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to weigh in on the new year and what’s next include Kylie Jenner, who posted a thoughtful Instagram about accepting changes as they come.

As for Kourtney, stans hope that they’ll be seeing that wedding to Travis happen soon. According to Entertainment Tonight, an insider close to the couple reportedly told the publication on Oct. 26, 2021, that they were already “planning” their nuptials and that “They are hoping to get married sooner than later.” Plus, there have been talks that Kourtney wants to have a baby with her boo, so fingers crossed the pair ties the knot in 2022.

Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Here’s to the new year, and seeing what the Kardashians and co. — especially Kourtney and Travis — get up to in 2022.