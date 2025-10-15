Kim Kardashian may share her sister Kourtney’s love of a la dolce vita lifestyle, but they haven’t shared men. Kim shut down a persistent rumor about her history with Kourtney’s husband Travis Barker, finally clearing up what her relationship with Travis was really like back in the mid-2000s.

Prior to Travis’ romance with Kourtney, the musician publicly spoke about his attraction to Kim, whom he was very close with around 2006. However, Kim clarified that she never hooked up with him. “No, I never have,” she said on the Oct. 15 episode of Call Her Daddy. “And that really sucks that that has gone on.”

Kim emphasized that she only got to know Travis back in the day because he was dating her friend and employer Paris Hilton. “He dated Paris and we were all friends, and we’d all hang out and when I was with Paris,” Kim said. “We’d be on the road and go to their tour in Amsterdam. So I have been friends with him, but never in that way. And never hooked up with him.”

Chris Weeks/WireImage/Getty Images

Kim added that Kourtney was also friends with Travis at that time. “Kourtney was around during that time, they were neighbors for a decade,” Kim said. “He was always around with his kids, they’d always come to Kourtney’s house for the birthdays. So, everything was super open and cool, everyone’s been friends. He was just as good of friends with them as he was with all of us. So, it was nothing weird.”

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Travis and Kourtney began dating in early 2021. Just one year later, the couple got married in three over-the-top ceremonies: a spontaneous wedding in Las Vegas, a lavish courthouse wedding in Santa Barbara, and to cap it all off, a luxurious high-fashion ceremony in Italy.

In 2023, the married couple welcomed their first child together, a son named Rocky.