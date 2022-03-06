Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson may not be super public with their rumored romance, but fans noticed the reality star gave her BF a super subtle bit of loving support after her ex Kanye West released a particularly brutal music video about the SNL star. The whole thing centers on a tweet director James Gunn shared on Thursday, March 3, which highlighted how great a guy Davidson is, something Gunn would know after working with the comedian on his 2021 movie The Suicide Squad. What has people talking is the fact that Kardashian, who has been dating Davidson since October 2021, liked James Gunn’s Pete Davidson tweet.

Gunn’s tweet was published the same day West released the music video for his song “Eazy,” which features disturbing claymation of Ye kidnapping Davidson and beheading him. “For the record, Pete Davidson is one of the nicest, sweetest guys I know,” Gunn wrote in the tweet. “A truly generous, tender & funny spirit, he treats everyone around him with respect.” It was a nice tribute for his friend, but it really got attention because eagle-eyed fans saw the tweet in Kardashian’s likes. Since she rarely posts explicitly about Davidson or the drama surrounding her love life, it was definitely notable.

Earlier this year, Ye caused quite a stir when he released the lyric video for the song that called out many personal issues, like how he and Kim differed in their views on raising their four children, and said, “God saved me from that crash/Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

Davidson waved the lyrics off and a source explained he found humor in the situation. “Pete thinks it’s totally hilarious. Not just that — he thinks the whole [tabloid drama] is hilarious. He loves it,” the source said. “It’s funny to him that the press wants to know his every move all of a sudden.”

But with the release of the graphic music video, it seems not everyone found it to be funny — Kim included.

“Eazy” is not West’s first attempt to address his feeling towards a now-legally single Kardashian. West has previously shared screenshots of private text messages between himself and Kim, which he eventually took accountability for. Kim later claimed the IG posts caused her “emotional distress.”

On March 2, Kardashian was declared legally single and did not hesitate to drop “West” from her social media usernames. “She is very happy and feels she is one step closer to reclaiming her independence and being able to move on in her life,” a source said.

Kim and Pete show no sign of slowing down, and if her subtle Twitter like has anything to say, it’s that Kim really is all-in on her new BF.