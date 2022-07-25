Khloé Kardashian is bringing back the vague Insta story, and she’s not alone. On July 24, Kardashian and Tristan Thompson shared cryptic Instagrams amid reports of their second baby. ICYMI, despite their December 2021 breakup, Kardashian and Thompson are expecting their second child via surrogate. The baby was conceived in November 2021, one month before Thompson’s paternity scandal. Now, it looks like the two are sharing their feelings regarding the situation... on Instagram, of course.

“Be thankful that you don’t already have everything you desire. If you did, what would there be to look forward to?” Kardashian shared on her stories. She continued, “Be thankful when you don’t know something for it gives you the opportunity to learn. Be thankful for the difficult times. During those times you grow. Be thankful for your limitations because they give you opportunities for improvement.” It certainly sounds like this quote could be a reference to her “difficult times” with Thompson.

And that’s not all. On the next slide of her IG story, Kardashian continued her message of being grateful for life’s challenges. “Be thankful for each new challenge because it will build your strength and character. Be thankful for your mistakes they will teach you valuable lessons. Be thankful when you’re tired and weary because it means you’ve made a difference,” she added. “It is easy to be thankful for the good things. A life of rich fulfillment comes to those who are also thankful for the setbacks. GRATITUDE can turn a negative into a positive. Find a way to be thankful for your troubles and they can become your blessings.” One thing’s for sure: Kardashian’s got the right attitude.

gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Minutes later, Thompson posted his own cryptic Instagram story about responsibility. “1. Nothing is promised to you. 2. No one owes you anything. 3. You have all the responsibility in your life,” his post read. “Understand these three rules as early as possible and realize that independence is the way forward.” Could this be... a response to Kardashian’s gratitude post? Maybe. At the very least, it looks like Thompson took a page out of Kardashian’s IG handbook.

If you’ve been on the internet at all in the last five years, you know this type of posting behavior isn’t unusual for Kardashian. However, on her website, she insisted that the quotes don’t always directly apply to her situation. “One of the biggest misconceptions about me is that the quotes I post on Instagram are deep insights into my problems. I don’t only post quotes when I’m going through something,” she wrote in 2016, per E!. “Quotes are allowed to move you and make you feel a certain way — it doesn’t mean that you even have to have experienced what the quote is referencing.”

OK, I totally get what she’s saying, but this quote seems a little too on the nose to be completely unrelated to her sitch with Thompson. And Thompson sharing a quote about taking “responsibility” a few minutes later also feels... specific.

Here’s hoping both Kardashian and Thompson put these wise words to action as they gear up for their second baby.