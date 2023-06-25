Kendall Doesn't Feel Like A Kardashian

Kendall Jenner may have starred in Keeping Up with the Kardashians and now The Kardashians for most of her life, but she still doesn’t feel very connected to that name. It’s a vibe that the supermodel has hinted at several times in interviews and even in her scenes on the show, which are often separate from whatever big drama her sisters are involved in. Now, Jenner is addressing how she feels about being branded a Kardashian head-on, explaining why her family’s famous name feels a bit “weird” to her.

“I obviously understand I fall under the umbrella of the Kardashian sisters,” Jenner said in a June 21 Wall Street Journal profile. “It’s just weird to me…because I am just like my dad in so many ways. I’m such a Jenner, in my opinion.”

The model went on to explain that she never truly gelled with the Kardashian name and the fame that came along with it. “Since I was really young, I felt out of place in my family,” Jenner admitted. “I was born into this life, but I didn’t choose this life. I’m not good at it. I do it, and I’ve learned how to do it.”

She illustrated her point by comparing herself to her older sister Kim Kardashian. “[Kim’s] like, ‘I used to go to Kitson on Robertson just to get photographed.’ I think she was built for [this life],” Jenner mused. “It took me [almost] 20 years to be like, OK, I guess I’m getting used to it now and it’s fine and I get it.”

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jenner has spoken about her unease with fame several times in the past. In particular, she’s been very vocal about the negative effects intense media attention has had on her mental health. In 2020, she revealed she struggles with anxiety, and would have “crazy panic attacks” that left her unable to breathe.

Thankfully, Jenner was reassuring in her Wall Street Journal interview that she’s learned to cope with the pressures of being a Kardashian. “I consider myself one of the luckiest people on the planet to be able to live the life that I live,” she said. “But I do think that it’s challenging for me a lot more than it’s not.”