Kendall Jenner knows how to make a statement. Whether walking a red carpet, runway, or just being herself on social media, Jenner is adored by fans all over the world. But just because most of Jenner's life is played out in the limelight, doesn't mean she's immune to dealing with personal challenges behind closed doors. Kendall Jenner's quotes about her panic attacks will resonate with anyone who has dealt with anxiety.

Jenner recently teamed up with Kenneth Cole to help launch the Mental Health Coalition, a new initiative to fight the stigmas surrounding mental health. On Friday, May 16, Jenner virtually appeared on Good Morning America to share her real-life stories about her experience with anxiety and raise awareness about her work with the campaign.

"I was really, really young and I remember feeling like I couldn't breathe and ran into my mom and like, 'Mom I can't breathe. Something must be wrong,'" Jenner recalled. "She of course took me to a bunch of doctors just to make sure I was all okay physically and I was. No one ever told me that I had anxiety."

Jenner explained that she went through a period when her anxiousness was dormant, but then "maybe three or four years ago it came back completely full-on." From there, Jenner got the help she had been seeking and is hopeful that now her story and experiences will help other people.

"I would have crazy panic attacks. [I] finally kind of got the information that I needed about it," Jenner said. "Honestly what I hope to accomplish is for people to not feel as alone."

Still, Jenner isn't always in the clear, but now she says she knows how to work through her feelings. "On the days that I don't really have as much going on I tend to get a bit anxious and to calm myself down I'll usually read a book or meditate," she shared.

Jenner's fans appreciate her transparency.