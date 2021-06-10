Just A Running List Of The Best Memes From Katie's Bachelorette Season

Another summer means another new season of The Bachelorette. And sure, watching one woman try to find love among 30 guys who look like they just stepped out of an American Eagle ad is great, but you know what else is fun? Joking about all the onscreen ridiculousness with your friends. So to help you get ahead in your Bachelor Nation group chats, I’m compiling a running list of the very best memes from Katie Thurston’s Bachelorette season.

If you watched the... wild ride that was Matt James’ Bachelor season in early 2021, you’ll remember Katie as the outspoken, sex-positive lady who loves her vibrator and hates bullying. And that’s pretty much all we learned about her up until this point! She and Matt honestly had friend vibes, which resulted in her getting sent home before hometown dates. Even so, Katie remained a major fan-favorite. So at the end of what was otherwise the most awkward After the Final Rose special in recent memory, it was announced that she and Bachelor runner-up Michelle Young would both be Bachelorettes this year, with Katie up first. Bring on the vibrator puns.

Katie’s journey is just getting underway, but there’s promising evidence that her Bachelorette season will be one for the books. Former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe are stepping as guest hosts and confidantes for Katie, which means they’re basically acting as audience surrogates in the process. Katie herself is a social media pro who knows how to throw out quotable yet down-to-earth one-liners. And as for the guys themselves, we’re looking at everything from a Cats reject to a box guy to a skin salesman with a creepy R.V. What more could you want?!

In other words, this season of The Bachelorette is sure to generate what many viewers are really here for: Great memes. Let’s break down the best of them below:

The Bachelorette continues Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.