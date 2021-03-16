For better or worse, this season of The Bachelor has been one to remember. After 24 seasons, Matt James became the first-ever Black Bachelor in franchise history. But although viewers got to witness his journey to find love, the season also led to a reckoning about the show's problematic handling of diversity and racism over the years when fans learned that frontrunner Rachael Kirkconnell had a racist past (and had still signed on to date the first Black Bachelor). While the couple finished out the season together (sans ring, though), but after the present controversies came to light, they ultimately called it quits after filming ended. Still, you may be wondering, why exactly did Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell break up, and when did they part ways? Things got messy.

Rachael was a clear frontrunner throughout the season, as she and Matt developed a close connection and even admitted they were falling for one another by Episode 5. In the March 15 Bachelor finale, Matt and Rachael made the unconventional decision to continue dating instead of getting engaged so they could continue exploring their budding romance.

However, once the season began airing, their relationship became much more complicated. Shortly after The Bachelor premiered in January, concerning allegations about Rachael's past behavior surfaced on TikTok. And on Feb. 5, pics of Rachael at a 2018 plantation-themed college party started circulating. The 24-year-old posted an Instagram apology on Feb. 11, admitting her "ignorance was racist." On Feb. 22, Matt released his own statement calling the photos of Rachael "incredibly disappointing."

During the "After the Final Rose" special (which aired directly after the finale), the couple opened up about their painful breakup for the first time to guest host Emmanuel Acho. Matt revealed he and Rachael broke up shortly after he learned about the plantation party photos. "You hear things that are heartbreaking, and you just pray that they're not true." And when you find out that they are, it just makes you question everything," he told Acho. "As someone who grew up in the south, it takes me to a place that I often try not to think about ... And I wasn't OK. Because it was in that moment ... Rachael might not understand what it means to be Black in America."

He acknowledged that Rachael had anti-racism work she had to do on her own, adding, "As Rachael acknowledged in her apology, there's a lot of work that needs to be done. I have to take a step back and allow her to put in that work. And I'm looking forward to seeing her put in that work."

Rachael admitted she didn't realize the photos were problematic until recently, and was initially blindsided by Matt's decision to end things. "Once that initial relationship went away, I thought about how strong our relationship was. So for him to end things, he must have been very, very hurt by everything," she said.

