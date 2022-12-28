Kate Hudson Doesn’t “Really Care” About All The Nepo Baby Noise

All eyes have been on nepo babies lately — and not in a good way. The term, short for nepotism babies, recently gained traction following New York magazine’s recent cover story outlining the boom of celebrities with ultra-famous parents. Since the piece released on Dec. 19, many stars who fit the “nepo baby” boom have weighed in on the discourse, including actor Kate Hudson.

In a Dec. 24 interview with the Independent, the Glass Onion actor shrugged off the label. “The nepotism thing, I mean… I don’t really care,” Hudson said. “I look at my kids and we’re a storytelling family. It’s definitely in our blood. People can call it whatever they want, but it’s not going to change it.”

Hudson (who is the daughter of actors Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson) was among the lengthy web of nepo babies included in the New York feature. The article also named other celebrities like Maude Apatow, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Lily Collins, who have also publicly denounced the nepotism phrase.

Hudson also told the outlet that though nepotism is present in Hollywood, the ladder-climbing label also thrives in other industries.

“I actually think there are other industries where it’s [more common]. Maybe modeling?” she said. “I see it in business way more than I see it in Hollywood. Sometimes I’ve been in business meetings where I’m like, ‘Wait, whose child is this?’ Like, this person knows nothing!”

Barry King/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hudson’s words interestingly echo that of Lily Allen, who was the first celebrity to voice her frustration with New York’s nepo-guide list on Twitter. The singer, who is the daughter of actor Keith Allen and film producer Alison Owen, hinted that the real negative throes of nepotism lies in industries like “legal firms, banks, and politics.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Hudson opened up about her early days in Hollywood. She said she felt an immense pressure to be perfect since she was the daughter of two well-known actors. Hudson made her acting debut in the 1998 comedy drama Desert Blue; however, her career ballooned after starring in Cameron Crowe’s 2000 film, Almost Famous. According to Variety, Hudson earned her first Oscar nomination for her role as Penny Lane.

“There was a lot more criticism [at the time],” Hudson said. “I really felt like I had to know my sh*t, and be as prepared as I could be. It felt like I had to live up to something.”

As for being a nepo baby, Hudson told the Independent the label doesn’t matter if the person worked hard for their position in that certain industry. “I don’t care where you come from, or what your relationship to the business is. If you work hard and you kill it, it doesn’t matter,” she said.

Well, it seems Hudson put the nepo baby debate to bed.