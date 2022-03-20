Kanye's New GF Spoke Out About Everyone Calling Her A Kim Lookalike

Chaney Jones has finally spoken out about all of the comparisons she’s gotten to Kim Kardashian ever since she began dating Kanye West. The 24-year-old model has frequently been referred to as a “Kim Kardashian lookalike” in the press and on social media, but has stayed silent on the topic until now. She finally spoke out about the comparisons between herself and Kardashian on Friday, March 18, revealing her true thoughts on the subject. Though the internet may be totally convinced about the similarities between the two, Kanye West’s girlfriend Chaney Jones totally doesn’t think she looks like Kim Kardashian.

Jones made it clear that she doesn’t see a resemblance with Kardashian while speaking to TMZ. Her response is a bit surprising (and possibly shady?), considering all the seemingly obvious similarities Jones and Kardashians, as pointed out by fans. Not only does Jones physically resemble West’s ex, but her outfit choices are also notably very similar to Kardashian’s. But when Jones was asked by TMZ if she sees any similarity between herself and Kim, Jones simply said, "No, not really."

Jones also opened up about her relationship with West, telling TMZ that she and the rapper don’t discuss Kardashian when they’re together. "We don't speak about her,” Jones said.

In case you missed it, West and Jones were first spotted together on Feb. 1, while West was still publicly dating Julia Fox. Since then, West and Jones have been spending time together on dates in Los Angeles and Miami, including two Donda 2 listening parties and the screening of West’s biopic Jeen-Yuhs. West and Jones finally went Instagram official on Feb. 28 during a vacation in Miami, with Jones sharing a totally romantic selfie of the two (the pic features West’s arm wrapped around her and a caption of a black heart.) An insider even told Entertainment Tonight on Feb. 28 that Jones is “having fun hanging out with him and enjoying all the cool things they're doing together.”

Robino Salvatore/GC Images/Getty Images

Of course, West is still in the middle of his highly-publicized divorce battle with Kardashian, and it seems clear from his recent Instagram posts that he hasn’t fully moved on from his marriage.

Though the internet can’t stop buzzing about Jones’ resemblance to the Keeping up with the Kardashians’ star, it sounds like Jones still isn’t convinced.