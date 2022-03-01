It looks Kanye “Ye” West has a new muse. On Feb. 28, Ye and Chaney Jones went Instagram Official during a vacation in Miami, but the romance rumors around this duo have been floating for some time. When Ye and Julia Fox called it quits on Feb. 14, he had already been spotted out and about with Chaney a few times — and each time, she seemed to look a little more like Ye’s ex Kim Kardashian. From her figure to her hair to her outfit choices (Balenciaga, anyone?), Chaney is a striking doppelgänger for Kim K. And it seems like they have the same type when it comes to famous rappers, too.

Ye and Chaney have been hanging out together a lot over the past month — like maybe even more frequently than he was seeing Julia. On Feb. 7, Chaney attended a Donda 2 listening party in Los Angeles. On Feb. 12, she attended a screening of Ye’s Netflix documentary, Jeen-Yuhs. On Feb 22, she attended another Donda 2 listening party — this time in Miami. Then, on Feb. 24, the pair were spotted on a shopping spree at Bal Harbour Shops. On Feb. 28, Chaney finally shared her first IG Story with Ye.

Instagram/@chaneyjonesssss

In the selfie, Ye’s arm is wrapped around Chaney (not Kim!). She captioned the photo with a black heart.

So are Ye and Chaney officially together now? Maybe in the world of Instagram Stories, but in reality, Ye is still deep in the throes of his divorce with Kim — the real Kim, not her lookalike. On Feb. 16, Ye tried to block Kim’s request to become legally single, his lawyers arguing “motion does not provide the protections necessary for an early termination of marital status,” per Insider. His attorneys added, “Terminating marital status before custody, property, and support issues are resolved creates a risk of adverse consequences.”

But maybe Chaney will have Ye changing his tune? She certainly looks the part, and a black heart emoji is worth a thousand words.