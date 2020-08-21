12 K-Pop Couples Who Totally Stole Fans' Hearts

There are so many things about the K-Pop world that excite fans. At the top of the list is their faves making a comeback with an epic performance and mesmerizing choreography to go along with it, but there's also the unexpected fashion changes, never-ending merchandise, and highly-anticipated award shows. With so many K-Pop groups out there, it's no surprise fans become curious about their personal lives. When two of their faves are rumored to be dating, a lot of the time, fans think it's too good to be true, but that doesn't stop them from feeling giddy at the possibility. Of course, some of them are just rumors, while others turn out to be real. These 12 K-Pop couples stole fans' hearts when their relationships were confirmed.

Fans will be surprised to see some of the couples on this list are still going strong, while others are unfortunately no longer together. Others are a bit more low-key about where their relationship stands today due to wanting to maintain some privacy. Regardless of their status, they made fans swoon at one point or another. If you want to know which of your favorite stars are still together, this list will give you a quick rundown of the biggest couples in the K-Pop music scene over the past few years.

1. Hyuna & Dawn

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images

For years, fans watched Hyuna and Pentagon's Dawn's friendship unfold as idols under Cube Entertainment. In 2017, they became members of the K-pop trio Triple H, where they grew even closer, but they made it clear they were just friends. That's why when they confirmed they were an item in August 2018 and had actually been dating for two years, fans were shook.

They were unfortunately let go from their agency in a wave of controversy, with Cube Entertainment claiming in a statement that the couple had broken their "trust."

But it was all for the best. Soon afterward, the couple signed as soloists with P-Nation (Psy's label), and, now, they get to be open about their relationship while continuing to pursue their dreams. For example, they share countless selfies together on Instagram and even attend red carpet events as a couple. Looks like a win-win.

2. Kang Daniel & TWICE's Jihyo

The Chosunilbo JNS/ImaZinS/Getty Images; The Chosunilbo JNS/ImaZinS/Getty Images

The Korean news outlet Dispatch first reported Kang Daniel and TWICE's Jihyo were dating on Aug. 5, 2019. Days later, both Jihyo’s agency, JYP Entertainment, and Daniel’s, KONNECT Entertainment, confirmed they were "meeting with interest in each other" after a mutual friend introduced them. The two were really private about their relationship until November 2020 when Dispatch reported Jihyo and Daniel ended things because they were too busy with their individual endeavors. Afterward, JYP and KONNECT confirmed the couple was no more, writing, “It is true that they broke up recently.”

3. Super Junior's Heechul & TWICE's Momo

VCG/Visual China Group/Getty Images; The Chosunilbo JNS/ImaZinS/Getty Images

Before confirming they were an item in January 2020, Heechul and Momo were just friends. Along with the rest of TWICE, Momo guest-starred on Heechul's variety show Knowing Brothers several times through the years. Every time they reunited, Momo and Heechul posted a selfie of their meet-up. Eventually, their relationship evolved from friendly to romantic. "Heechul and Momo are in a relationship. They have recently started a relationship that grew from a sunbae-hoobae friendship in the industry," JYP explained in a statement.

A year and a half later, the Korean news outlet Maeil Kyungje reported on July 8, 2021, the stars broke up. “They drifted apart due to each of their busy schedules,” a source reportedly told the publication. Later on, both Momo and Heechul’s agencies confirmed the report, but they didn’t elaborate what caused their split, saying, “It is difficult to say more as it is the artists’ personal matter.”

4. BLACKPINK's Jennie & EXO's Kai

JTBC PLUS/ImaZinS/Getty Images; Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images

By far, one of the most talked-about romances in the K-Pop world was also one of the most short-lived (sadly). I'm talking about BLACKPINK's Jennie and EXO's Kai. Unfortunately, after a few months of dating, the couple reportedly called it quits in January 2019 due to having busy schedules, and the news broke fans' hearts.

5. iKON‘s Yunhyeong & MOMOLAND’s Daisy

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images; Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Momoland's Daisy and iKON’s Yunhyeong's respective companies, MLD Entertainment and YG Entertainment, released conflicting statements when rumors of their romance hit the internet in February 2019. MLD said the couple had been "seeing each other for three months" by then, while YG claimed they "met up a few times," but were not dating. Either way, the thought of them together made fans swoon.

6. (G)I-DLE’s Soojin & PENTAGON’s Hui

The Chosunilbo JNS/ImaZinS/Getty Images; The Chosunilbo JNS/ImaZinS/Getty Images

In August 2018, photos surfaced online of (G)I-DLE’s Soojin and PENTAGON’s Hui reportedly linking arms, causing fans to speculate they were dating. As soon as those rumors began, the stars' agency, Cube Entertainment, revealed Soojin and Hui were once together, but had since split up. So it was over for fans before it even began, sadly.

7. BLACKPINK’s Jennie & Big Bang’s G-Dragon

The Chosunilbo JNS/ImaZinS/Getty Images; Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Relationship rumors between G-Dragon and Jennie surfaced when Dispatch reported in February 2021 they’ve been dating for about a year. At the time, YG Entertainment refused to comment on the rumors, saying, “We can't confirm anything about our artists' private lives. We ask for your understanding." When G-Dragon visited Jennie on the set of a photoshoot that August, the dating rumors only resurfaced.

8. Big Bang's G-Dragon & After School's Lee Joo Yeon

The Chosunilbo JNS/ImaZinS/Getty Images; VCG/Visual China Group/Getty Images

Fans have lost track of how many times G-Dragon and Lee Joo Yeon have been caught up in dating rumors. The latest batch cropped up in April 2020 after the actress posted a picture of someone with their face cut off. Of course, due to all the constant romance rumors involving the stars, fans guessed it was G-Dragon.

Around the same time G-Dragon and BLACKPINK’s Jennie were rumored to be dating, Joo Yeon posted cryptic screenshots from the movie Anne of Green Gables on IG hinting she and the Big Bang star were once a couple. “In my personal experience, if you firmly decide in your heart to have fun, you’ll find something fun to experience. Of course, you have to desire it strongly,” the post read.

Fans may never get their answer as to whether she and G-Dragon were a thing or not, but they like shipping the pair anyway.

9. 2AM's Jung JinWoon & Nine Muses' Kyungri

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images; Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images

After the Korean broadcasting channel SBS funE reported the two were dating, Kyungri and JinWoon revealed it was true in November 2019. They started seeing each other in late 2017 after working on several television programs together. In November 2020, JinWoon confirmed they were together when he thanked his girlfriend during an episode of the Korean talk show Video Star. The two remained strong until May 2021 when their agencies revealed they had split up.

10. MBLAQ's Lee Joon & Jung So Min

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images; Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images

After getting together in 2017, fans immediately fell in love with Lee Joon and Jung So Min. Sadly, the pair reportedly broke up in June 2020. "They’ve decided to remain on good terms and cheer each other on as fellow actors," a source told Dispatch, adding the couple grew apart after focusing on their respective careers.

11. Nine Muses' Euaerin & Lee Jung Jin

YOUTUBE; VCG/Visual China Group/Getty Images

Lee Jung Jin and Nine Muses' Euaerin confirmed their relationship in January 2018. After that, the couple kept things low-key, but would update fans occasionally, letting them know they were "doing well." Sadly, in April 2019, they announced they went their separate ways.

12. Red Velvet’s Joy & Crush

The Chosunilbo JNS/ImaZinS/Getty Images; The Chosunilbo JNS/ImaZinS/Getty Images

Joy and Crush’s relationship began as just collaborators. In May 2020, they released a song together called “Mayday,” which was featured on Crush’s album homemade. A year later, the Korean outlet Sports Chosun reported on Aug. 23, 2021, they had begun dating. The next day, Crush’s agency, P-NATION, and Joy’s agency, SM Entertainment, confirmed they’re an item.

Seeing these relationships blossom or end has been a roller coaster ride for fans. From wondering if they were really together or just friends to receiving confirmation from their companies they're the real deal, they've witnessed it all. Fans can't wait to see who among their fave idols finds love next.