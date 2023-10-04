Be calm, ARMYs: New music is on the horizon. Though the K-pop supergroup is on a hiatus, BTS’ sonic chemistry has remained on the charts. Since last year, several members of the group have debuted their solo work through mini-albums, one-off tracks, and riveting tours. Now, it’s Jung Kook’s turn to break free. The singer’s label, BigHit Music, recently announced his upcoming Golden album will release on Nov. 4. This sudden announcement excited fans, as Jung Kook’s latest singles have all been huge hits. With that impressive streak, this forthcoming project might just leave fans speechless.

According to an Oct. 3 press release, Golden is heavily inspired by Jung Kook’s prowess as a solo artist. “Known as the ‘Golden Maknae’ (‘golden youngest’ in Korean) of BTS, Jung Kook is set to unveil a new release with his unique timbre that will captivate listeners worldwide,” BigHit Music said on WeVerse.

Golden will feature 11 tracks, making it this year’s largest solo project from a BTS member so far. While the tracklist wasn’t fully revealed, BigHit shared his latest collaborations (the Latto-assisted “Seven” and “3D” featuring Jack Harlow) will appear on the album.

Courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC

If his previous singles prove anything, it’s that Jung Kook’s been quietly studying the music industry’s renewed obsession with Y2K-pop and UK Garage. On “Seven,” he delivers the sauciest one-liners over production reminiscent of Craig David’s “Fill Me In.” The timeless bop has been on many pop singers’ moodboards for years, so to still hear its flare on newer releases is such a treat. Meanwhile, “3D” borrows elements of an early-aughts Justin Timberlake that still lives rent free in my head — and ears.

Jung Kook’s proven he can adapt his vocals to various arrangements, so that skill might appear on the rest of Golden. Here’s everything to know about the forthcoming album.

Jung Kook’s Golden Release Date

The K-pop star’s debut album will drop on Nov. 3.

Jung Kook’s Golden Tracklist

Jung Kook hasn’t released the album’s full tracklist. However, his label revealed Golden will feature his two recent collaborations: “Seven” and “3D.”

Pre-Order Info For Golden

Golden is available to pre-order now. Fans can purchase the WeVerse version of the album ($9.40), a three-piece set ($46.50), or a four-piece set ($55.90) that comes with an unreleased photo card, a holographic photo frame, and more.