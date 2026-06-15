Joe Alwyn appears to be ready to try another public romance. The actor was recently photographed locking lips with Sarah Pidgeon during an intimate dinner in New York City. Though the stars have yet to speak on the nature of their relationship, this looks like it could be Alwyn’s first confirmed girlfriend since his highly publicized breakup with Taylor Swift in 2023.

Alwyn and Pidgeon had been spotted hanging out in Brooklyn throughout June 2026, with People publishing photos of the duo looking cozy on a June 13 walk. TMZ also shared shots of the supposed date night, which included a pic of Alwyn and Pidgeon kissing during their dinner.

These new developments came a few months after reports that Pidgeon had split from her years-long boyfriend Caleb Harper, and shortly after the actor has achieved a new level of fame thanks to playing Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy in Love Story. Of course, that show’s name — which shares its title with one of the best known songs by Alwyn’s famous ex — has sort of an ironic twist now.

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Alwyn’s kiss with Pidgeon is notable, since the Hamnet star has diligently avoided any indications of a public romance since his breakup with Swift — even tersely discouraging any discussion about his love life whenever it has been brought up since the split. Though there were some brief, unconfirmed rumors about Alwyn dating again, this is the first time he’s been seen kissing someone since Swift.

The location of Alwyn and Pidgeon’s dinner date is also important, considering the growing rumor that Swift and her fiancée Travis Kelce are about to get married in New York City in early July. While the superstar couple’s team have kept wedding plans hush-hush, the latest rumor to overtake the Swiftie fandom is that Swift and Kelce may say “I do” in Madison Square Garden.

Alwyn dated Swift for six years from 2017 to 2023, although there have been some clues suggesting they privately broke up before the split became public knowledge at the start of Swift’s Eras Tour. Swift mourned the end of the relationship on her 2024 album The Tortured Poets Department, but aside from artistic output, neither Swift nor Alwyn has spoken openly about how their romance concluded.