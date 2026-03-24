The relationship between John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette has had the internet in a chokehold since Love Story first premiered on Feb. 12. So, naturally, fans have been highly invested in figuring out the filming locations. After all, even though the FX series that stars Sarah Pidgeon (Carolyn) and Paul Anthony Kelly (JFK Jr.) is a fictionalized retelling of how the couple met and fell in love, many of the attractions from the show are real.

Just like Bessette’s iconic style is on full display in each Love Story episode, so are many of the hot spots the real-life pair used to frequent in New York City back in the ‘90s. For example, production filmed outside of JFK Jr.’s former Tribeca apartment (which happens to be close to a certain pop star’s NYC home as well).

Of course, not all locations are the same as they were 30 years ago. The Roxy nightclub where Carolyn runs into her model situationship in the pilot no longer exists, so production had to get creative.

For any set-jetters hoping to visit a few of these spots for themselves, below, you’ll find a map of Love Story filming locations in NYC. You could even plan an outing with your partner, stopping at their first date restaurant and the park where things got a little heated.