Swifties have had a long weekend, thanks to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Madison Square Garden wedding on July 3. Days later, and the updates are still rolling in — details like their choice of wedding handkerchiefs and Adam Sandler’s advice as officiant. Plus, the slew of celebrity guests have started posting Instagrams from the big celebration.

Gracie Abrams was one of the invitees who shared a closer look at her wedding ‘fit on Instagram, but her photo dump wasn’t solely photos from Swift and Kelce’s big day. She included shots of her younger self as well — plus, a screen grab of Swift’s ex Joe Alwyn in The Favourite. Alwyn liked the post.

Swift’s fans quickly spotted the singer’s ex in the post and questioned why Abrams would include him in carousel of photos, clearly including ones from Swift’s big day. Abrams and Swift have been friends for years, and Abrams opened for some of Swift’s Eras Tour shows. Plus, they collabed on the Grammy-nominated song, “us.” But Abrams seems to also be friendly with Alwyn, likely due to her two-year relationship with Paul Mescal. Alwyn and Mescal are friends, and they both starred in television adaptations of Sally Rooney’s novels, earning them a group chat with Fleabag’s Andrew Scott called “Tortured Man Club,” as an ode to their characters.

Although Abrams’ connection to Alwyn makes sense, Swifties are still confused why she included him in this particular post, and they aren’t shy about questioning it in the comments section.

TAS2024/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Reminder: Alwyn and Swift broke up in April 2023 after over six years together. Though they haven’t revealed much about the end of their relationship, Alwyn is rumored to be the inspiration of some of Swift’s more gut-wrenching breakup songs, including “You’re Losing Me,” “loml,” and “How Did It End?”

In June 2024, Alwyn broke his silence about their breakup. “I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years. That is a hard thing to navigate,” he told The Times. “What is unusual and abnormal in this situation is that, one week later, it's suddenly in the public domain and the outside world is able to weigh in.”