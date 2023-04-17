On Love Is Blind Season 4, Paul Peden opted to say “no” at the altar, leaving Micah Lussier and their relationship behind — or, at least, that’s what it *looked* like happened. Following his “I don’t,” Paul followed Micah out of their wedding venue. At the time, he said he was still in love with her, and although she didn’t want to speak to him then, the couple revealed that they reconnected later. So, what is Paul’s current relationship status? He gives Elite Daily an exclusive update.

During the Season 4 reunion, Paul and Micah explained that they originally got back together after the show wrapped filming in the summer of 2022. However, their reunion didn’t last long. Though Paul and Micah dated for a bit while she was in Seattle, when she went back to Arizona (where she lives part-time), Paul only visited once before they called it quits. “It ended pretty quickly after," Paul explained during the reunion.

Neither Paul nor Micah shared any more details on their current situation at the reunion. But catching up with Elite Daily afterward, Paul spills more details on his dating life post-LIB. Apparently, the environmental scientist is currently seeing someone, “a girl from Canada” to be specific (though Paul doesn’t give any names). He also exclusively opens up about his perspective on his and Micah’s breakup. “I don’t have any regrets about saying ‘no’ at the altar… That wasn’t the right thing for us,” he explains. Considering he’s happily dating someone new, it’s not exactly a surprise that he isn’t holding onto any regrets about not getting married to his ex.

Paul Peden at the 'Love Is Blind' Season 4 reunion

Paul hasn’t shared anything else about his new romance — at least, not yet — but according to his Netflix bio, he’s on the lookout for a specific type of partner: a “nurturing” and “granola” woman. Here’s hoping he found what he’s looking for — and that his mom gets along as well with his new girlfriend as she did with Micah.

Additional reporting by Rachel Chapman.