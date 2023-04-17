Netflix Totally Fumbled The Love Is Blind Live Reunion & Fans Are Pissed

Love isn’t just blind, it’s also late. Very late. Every superfan of Love Is Blind excitedly tuned into the Season 4 reunion on April 16, only to be met with a seemingly endless loading screen. The live reunion was supposed to kick off at 8 p.m. ET, but viewers had to wait much longer than that to actually see the show. As time went on, Twitter was filled with thousands of tweets and memes about Netflix’s frustrating Love Is Blind Season 4 reunion delay.

Netflix put a lot of emphasis on how the Season 4 Love Is Blind reunion would stream live on April 16 at 8 p.m. ET, making it the platform’s second-ever live television event after Chris Rock’s Selective Outrage special on March 4. That comedy special had a few delay issues, but it doesn’t even compare to the massive wait Netflix hit Love Is Blind fans with. When the reunion didn’t start right on time at 8 p.m. ET, Netflix tweeted out a promise that the show would just need 15 more minutes before getting started. But that didn’t happen. As of 9:30 p.m. ET, the reunion episode still hadn’t begun over an hour and a half after it was scheduled to air.

Netflix finally gave an update at 9:30 p.m. ET, confirming that the reunion was being filmed and would be available to stream “soon.”

Fans who had been ravenous for all the delicious reunion drama flooded Twitter with their disappointment in Netflix.

The anger was extra intense considering how hyped the Season 4 reunion had been. The latest Love Is Blind season was filled with some of the dating show’s best drama ever, from Jackelina and Marshall’s explosive breakup to Paul and Micah’s messy wedding disaster. Fans had been eagerly awaiting to see which couples that got married actually stayed together after the show or not — we’re looking at you Kwame and Chelsea.

Sadly, the wait for the reunion wound up taking much longer than anyone had expected. As Sunday night carried on, Love Is Blind fans were hit with the realization they spent a full hour and change just staring at a loading screen. We will never see Nick and Vanessa Lachey’s faces the same ever again.