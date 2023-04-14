Spoiler alert: This post discusses events from the Love Is Blind Season 4 finale.

Micah may not have found the one on Love Is Blind, but she may have already sparked a new romance after the show. After her failed wedding to Paul, which was filmed in the summer of 2022, Micah posted a ton of TikToks documenting her travels around Europe. Most of the clips only show her by herself, but there are quite a few hints that she was actually on the romantic trip with a male friend. Or could he be more than a friend? Here are the TikToks that have fans convinced Micah is dating someone new after Love Is Blind Season 4.

Micah and Paul’s breakup at the altar was definitely tragic, but might have been for the best. The two just didn’t seem to have the same connection the other married couples did, which was highlighted by their constant bickering and the disapproval of Micah’s friends. In the end, it was Paul who made the fateful decision that they shouldn’t get married, with Micah later admitting she was planning to say “I do” to Paul if he said it first.

Sadly, that relationship didn’t work out, but Micah may have already moved on to her next boyfriend. Her TikToks from August 2022 reveal she went on an extended vacay around Europe a few months after her runaway bride moment, visiting romantic places like Santorini and Paris. It’s her video chronicling her Paris trip that is most telling. There are numerous signs that Micah did not travel alone, including a pair of plane tickets, and a restaurant table set for two. The real kicker is a split-second in which a man’s hand is pouring a sauce over her meal.

Yeah, it’s really not much to go on, but the Paris trip does look super romantic, and she was definitely not there alone. Obviously, Micah has kept her relationship status very well-hidden so as not to spoil how her Love Is Blind journey ended, but this little tidbit might have just slipped through the cracks.