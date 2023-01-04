Jin’s Seemingly Single Tattoo Has A Major BTS Meaning

BTS might be on hiatus, but the friendship tattoo they all received bonds the band through any musical pause. This includes Jin. The singer, who most recently released the solo track “The Astronaut” in October, joined his bandmates in the summer of 2022 in getting a group tattoo. RM, J-Hope, Jungkook, V, and Jimin all confirmed they had gotten matching “7” tattoos to commemorate their friendship.

Jin has the tattoo too. Last summer, the “Abyss” singer posted a photo of himself on Instagram while at the beach with his bare back turned against the camera. The sight of him shirtless was enough to make ARMY melt, but his caption was even more eye-opening. “I also got a friendship tattoo,” he wrote.

Jin’s tattoo was hard to spot just by looking at his photo. Zoomed in, you can see there is a small “7” near his left torso. The ink marked Jin’s very first known tattoo, so of course the post sent fans into a frenzy.

BTS’ apparent reaction to Jin’s Instagram was just as priceless. According to a fan translation on Twitter in June, RM commented, “Ah I was surprised,” underneath Jin’s post. RM apparently also joked that he thought Jin wasn’t wearing any pants in the photo. “That would be a crime,” Jin wrote back, according to the fan translation.

J-Hope’s reaction was also fun. “Holy Moly,” he wrote. The “MORE” rapper even hyped up Jin by adding a series of fire emojis to his comment.

According to a translation by the Twitter account @jinnieslamp, Suga commented, “Why do you suddenly do SUA (Sudden Unintended Acceleration)?” This is a reference to a Korean phrase used when someone does something unexpected, according to @jinnieslamp.

During an Aug. 24 livestream on Weverse, Suga confirmed he also got the “7” tattoo, meaning all seven members of BTS are officially inked.

In a June 14 YouTube video, BTS revealed they were inspired to get matching tattoos to symbolize their connection. Their announcement arrived just a day after they celebrated their ninth anniversary as a group. Here’s hoping more group tattoos and music releases are in the BTS’ future.