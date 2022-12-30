J-Hope Kicked Off His Tattoo Collection In 2022 With A Heartfelt Piece

Ever since BTS announced their ongoing group hiatus in June, J-Hope has been busy focusing on his solo career. Following the release of his first solo album, Jack In The Box, in July, the rapper headlined Lollapalooza and will perform at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on Dec. 31. While BTS won’t reunite until 2025, the members will always be with J-Hope in one major way: his friendship tattoo. With this in mind, you might be wondering, how many tattoos does J-Hope have? The answer might surprise you.

RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook teased they were going to get friendship tattoos months before they finally took the plunge in June 2022 just in time for their ninth anniversary. To commemorate their time together, BTS got matching “7” tattoos to represent each member of the group. J-Hope posted a close-up of his friendship tattoo on Instagram. “Yet to come,” he captioned his post, referencing BTS’ single “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment),” which is featured on their Proof album. The Proof album came out on June 10.

Fans pointed out on Twitter that J-Hope appeared to get his tattoo on his Achilles tendon, which is symbolic considering the term “Achilles heel” refers to a person’s weakness. Interestingly, J-Hope once called ARMY his “Achilles heel” during a 2021 Let’s BTS special. According to a screenshot from the show shared by a fan on Twitter, J-Hope explained he gave the nickname to fans because they’re “the only strength that lets me walk.” Therefore, ARMY is his biggest weakness because they can’t “walk” as a band without them.

Although J-Hope hasn’t confirmed the reason behind his tattoo placement, he did explain the meaning during BTS’ annual FESTA dinner video. On June 14, the group uploaded a video on YouTube in which they announced they would be taking a temporary break from group activities to focus on their solo careers and fulfill their mandatory military service. The discussion made all the members emotional, and they revealed they wanted to commemorate their decade-long friendship with matching “7” tattoos.

The “7” is the only piece of ink J-Hope has shared on social media, meaning he likely only has one tattoo.