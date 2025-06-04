Miley Cyrus’ love for tattoos can’t be tamed, even if she isn’t totally happy with a lot of her body art. The pop star recently admitted that of her over 70 tattoos, she regrets about 80% of them. She even pointed out a couple in particular that she “could do without.” But despite her feelings, Cyrus can’t stop getting ink — unveiling a new tat right after sharing her regrets.

Cyrus got real about her complicated feelings on her tattoo collection in a June 2 New York Times video. “A mistake that I made that I still think about is, like 80% of my tattoos,” Cyrus said, adding “I don’t regret them enough to laser them.”

She pointed out two arm tattoos inspired by her various pets as being some of the “few [she] could do without.” “I love my cat, but I didn’t need that,” Cyrus said, pointing to the tiny cat face by her left elbow.

“I love my dog, but I don’t know. Having a pitbull in every picture for the rest of my life is kind of intense,” Cyrus said, holding up her right forearm to show the large pitbull face.

As of late 2020, Cyrus had 74 tattoos total, which was revealed in a game Cyrus played on Jimmy Kimmel Live! at the end of that year. (That total shocked even Cyrus at the time). But that number has gone up by at least one (if not more) since then, as Cyrus flaunted some brand-new ink in early June: the word “Muse” written in cursive on her right shoulder.

The singer got her first piece of ink around her 17th birthday back in late 2009 — the phrase “Just Breathe” written on her ribcage just below her heart. She got it in honor of a close friend who died of cystic fibrosis, as well as her grandparents who died of lung cancer.

“It reminds me not to take things for granted. I mean, breathing—that was something none of them could do, the most basic thing,” she told Harper’s Bazaar at the time. “I put it near my heart, because that is where they will always be.”

“I could never get a meaningless tattoo,” Cyrus added in the 2010 interview. “I think that if you're doing something that's important, that's significant in your life, it takes some of the pain away.”