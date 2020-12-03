To celebrate his 28th birthday, Jin gave ARMYs the gift of new music. Fans totally didn't see it coming, so they're emotional about it. After hearing the song for the first time, they're wondering what BTS' Jin's "Abyss" lyrics mean in English. The message behind it is so deep because it's about his current feelings regarding his career.

Just a few hours before his birthday on Dec. 4 in Korea (Dec. 3 in the U.S), Jin shared "Abyss," alongside a personal letter to ARMYs. He said it's hard getting this honest, so it's easier to explain his thoughts through a song.

"I don’t want to share my sad emotions with the fans because I only want to show the positive side. However it’s a different story when it’s interpreted through music," Jin wrote. "Honestly I’ve felt burnt out recently and I think it’s because I got to think a lot about myself. After we reached #1 on Hot 100 on Billboard so many people congratulated me and I thought I deserved to hear that. In fact, there are so many more people who love and do better in music and I thought it was okay to receive this joy and congratulatory message, and as I got in to it deeper I struggled more so I kinda just wanted to put it all down."

At first, Jin was hesitant about recording a song on his own, so he asked for advice from Bang PD (Bang Si-hyuk, aka, the co-CEO of Big Hit Entertainment). He felt encouraged after speaking with him and got to connect with the famous Korean composer and producer BUMZU. The song's credits, which are listed on SoundCloud, also reveal Jin had a hand in producing the track. RM, who's credited on almost all of BTS' songs, helped as well, along with Big Hit producer Pdogg. The end result was the beautiful and raw single "Abyss," which you can listen to below.

Throughout "Abyss," Jin talks about feeling like he's lost. "I hold my breath as I walk into the ocean/ I face my beautiful yet sorrowful tears/ It's just another day in the darkness," he sings in the first verse.

He admits missing someone, and with BTS previously expressing their desire to see ARMYs again, it's obvious Jin is sending a message to fans he wants to reunite. "I want to talk to you again/ I want to know you even more today," Jin continues.

Once again, Jin wowed ARMYs with his higher range and songwriting skills, proving how all of his solo songs have messages as powerful as his vocals.

You can read the English translation of Jin's "Abyss" below.

Verse 1

I hold my breath as I walk into the ocean

I face my beautiful yet sorrowful tears

It's just another day in the darkness

Pre-Chorus

I want to talk to you again

I want to know you even more today, yeah

Chorus

But still, I remain with myself

I don’t hear any sounds and I’m only walking in circles

That dark place that I wanted to be locked in, that I wanted to go

I'll be there

But today, I'm yet again by your side

Verse 2

The more I get closer to you, the more I get out of breath

And it feels like you are getting even further away from mе

Maybe you are walking into a deeper ocеan? Yeah

Just like me in the ocean

Pre-Chorus

I want to talk to you again

I want to know you even more today, yeah

Chorus

But still, I remain with myself

I don’t hear any sounds and I’m only walking in circles

That dark place that I wanted to be locked in, that I wanted to go

I'll be there

So again, I close my eyes like I'm by your side

ARMYs agree a solo song from Jin was the best present they could have ever received.