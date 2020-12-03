Nothing is better than waking up to a surprise from the BTS boys, and Jin just dropped the best surprise of all: new music. His new song "Abyss" hit the internet in the early morning hours of Dec. 3, just a few hours before the clock struck midnight on Dec. 4 in Korea - his birthday. While the release seemingly came out of nowhere, ARMYs are over the moon. These tweets about BTS' Jin's surprise song "Abyss" are (understandably) emotional.

The song coincided with a heartfelt letter to the ARMY, where he got candid about feeling burnt out recently.

"Hello, this is Jin," he began. "I said this when I did the recent press conference. “I don’t want to share my sad emotions with the fans because I only want to show the positive side. However it’s a different story when it’s interpreted through music. I don’t want to share based on my regular daily activities but I think it’s okay if I can show it through music."

Fans can take a listen to Jin's new track via Soundcloud below and see the English translation of his letter.

ARMYs can hardly contain their excitement.

More to come...