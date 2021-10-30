Gifts For Lil Nas X Fans That'll Have You Saying, “That’s What I Want”

The holiday season is officially here, so you know what that means: It’s time to think of the best gift ideas for all your friends and family members. I know it can be pretty nerve-wracking to shop for so many people at once, but luckily, if you’ve got a Lil Nas X fan in your life, you can basically cross them off your list already, since shopping for them will be easy. You won’t have to worry about busy lines or crowded aisles because there are plenty of gifts inspired by the rapper online. Official merch can be found on the star’s website, while unique, fan-made items can be bought from small businesses on Etsy. Check out the 10 best holiday gifts for Lil Nas X fans below.

Lil Nas X is one of the biggest stars in the music industry today, which means you can find merch of him almost everywhere online, from T-shirts and hoodies to posters and jewelry. A lot of products are based around his debut album, Montero, as well his hit singles like “Industry Baby,” “Panini,” and “Holiday.” Since this merch has a range of different prices, I guarantee you’ll find something in your budget for your Lil Nas X-loving bestie.

Without further ado, here are the 10 best holiday gifts for Lil Nas X fans this holiday season.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Getting your bestie a “Holiday”-themed shirt for the holidays is quite literally the perfect gift.

Celebrate the success of Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s “Industry Baby” with this industry babies T-shirt featuring the duo as kids.

Keep your bestie warm this winter with a “Panini”-themed hoodie. It has the song title at the center of the sweatshirt, and Lil Nas X’s signature sad cowboy emoji on the sleeves.

If your friend has been wanting a Lil Nas X’s Montero candle but hasn’t been able to make the splurge, maybe you can it for them as a gift instead.

Relive Lil Nas X’s best Twitter moments with this fan-made mug on Etsy. It’ll have your friend cracking up every morning when they take a sip of coffee.

Give your friend’s phone a bit of personality with a Lil Nas X phone case. There are so many options that are available on Etsy, so just choose your favorite.

If your friend has a pair of Airpods, you can also get them a case featuring the rapper.

Jewelry is another option. These pink cowboy boots are so cute and will look great on your bestie.

If there’s a blank space on your friend’s wall, you could also give them a new Lil Nas X poster. The one below from Redbubble features the Montero tracklist.

Finally, if you bought your friend or family member a gift card, don’t just settle for any random holiday card. Instead, show you care with this Lil Nas X card.

Happy holidays!